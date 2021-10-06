Luke O’Neill and his 68-year-old father Pat score for Killarney Celtic

Luke O’Neill, left, and his 68-year-old father Pat, who both scored for Killarney Celtic on Sunday.

In what must be a record in Kerry soccer, a 68-year-old not only played in a competitive match in the KDL last Sunday, but he also scored for Killarney Celtic – a feat that must make Pat O’Neill the oldest goal scorer in the KDL.

Until last weekend it was generally accepted that the oldest man to play competitively in the KDL was 49-year-old Kevin Falvey who, two years ago, starred for Killorglin in a great win over Mainebank in the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup semi-final.

However, that all changed last Sunday when Pat O’Neill of Killarney Celtic lined out for his club’s ‘C’ team at the tender age of 68. Not only that but he played alongside his son Luke and both scored goals.

While Celtic lost the contest 4-2 to Killorglin C it is a game that will be remembered for a long time by the dynamic father and son.

Aidan O’Sullivan scored a brace of goals for Killorglin and Paudie O’Shea and Ryan Lucey were also on the score sheet for the Launesider, but all three will have to concede the headline to a man who is almost as old as the three of them combined.