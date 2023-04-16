Listowel’s Savannah McCarthy makes return from long-term injury in Shamrock Rovers debut

Listowel football star Savannah McCarthy made her return from long-term injury in Shamrock Rovers’ one-all draw with her old side, Galway Womens FC, in Éamonn Deasy Park on Saturday evening.

Irish international McCarthy hadn’t played first team football in over a year having suffered an ACL injury last year while in action for Galway Womens FC.

McCarthy had become a fixture of Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland squad over the course of the World Cup qualification campaign, but the injury ruled her out of the denouement of the the Republic’s successful bid to qualify for Australia / New Zealand later this year.

The Republic have just two friendly games remaining prior to the World Cup – and will surely have settled on a squad by the time of the second against France on July 6, a fortnight before Ireland’s World Cup opener against Australia – making it very difficult for the centre-half to force her way back into contention.

McCarthy, however, seemed to be something of a favourite of Pauw’s and has the type of determination and quality to give herself a fighting chance. For now, though, we suspect she’ll simply be happy to be back doing what he does best.