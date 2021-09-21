Listowel’s McCarthy plays the full 90 minutes as Republic of Ireland women’s side take first win in eight games

Listowel's Savannah McCarthy (left of picture) celebrates with team mates Heather Payne and Denise O'Sullivan (centre) following O'Sullivan's goal against Australia at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Listowel’s Savannah McCarthy earned her first senior international cap in five years while playing her part in Ireland’s 3-2 victory over Australia at Tallaght Stadium.

Vera Pauw’s side got back to winning ways following a dramatic contest in front of a sell-out (albeit Covid restricted) crowd of 4,000 on Shamrock Rovers’ home patch.

The Republic of Ireland twice took the lead in the opening half – first through an own-goal and then through a Denise O’Sullivan strike – before Aussie striker Mary Fowler levelled it up both times to leave it two apiece by the half-time break.

Ireland’s winner came just four minutes into the second half with a back-post header by Louise Quinn. Ireland, with McCarthy playing the full ninety minutes at centre half, stood firm for a morale boosting victory for the girls in green.

Next up for the Republic is a pair of World Cup qualifiers against Scandinavian opposition. Ireland will host Sweden on October 21 and travel to face Finland away five days later.

McCarthy getting to play the full game would suggest that the Galway star is very much in the frame and in Pauw’s plans for that round of international fixtures.