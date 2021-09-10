Listowel’s McCarthy called up for Republic of Ireland friendly with Australia

Listowel's Savannah McCarthy during a Republic of Ireland home-based training session at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown earlier this month Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Listowel’s Savannah McCarthy has been called up by manager Vera Pauw for the Republic of Ireland’s friendly with Australia later this month. The women’s side are due to face the Australians in Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday, September 21.

McCarthy’s call-up marks a return to the senior ranks. The defender, who plays her club football for Galway WFC, has thrice been capped for her country to date.

The squad will meet up on Tuesday, September 14 to begin preparations at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown.

The profile of the women’s international side continues to grow, with news coming through yesterday that Sky is to sponsor the women's team for the next four years. The deal was described by FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill as probably “the biggest deal for Irish women’s sport”.

The game with Australia, meanwhile, will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)