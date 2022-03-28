Listowel’s late show keeps title aspirations on track

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Listowel Celtic 1

Killorglin 0

This was a game which both sides wanted to win for contrasting reasons with Listowel Celtic bidding to keep their title aspirations alive, while Killorglin were very anxious to come away with the three points in the hope of enhancing their prospects of avoiding relegation.

Played at sun-drenched Pat Kennedy Park this turned out to be a very scrappy game with both sides finding it hard to get into their rhythm and consequently scoring chances were very few and far between with neither goalie having too much to contend with.

For a long time it appeared it was going to be a boring scoreless draw, but Listowel Celtic pounced late on with an 88th minute goal securing the three points.

It was a must win game for the Fealesiders as if they drop any more points their chances of making the league final would go out the window.

Killorglin went into the game under new management with Robbie Evans and Timmy Collins stepping into the breach when the presiding management team stepped down.

They took over in charge of a talented young side many of which played with the Killorglin Under 17 side who reached the quarter final of the FAI Under 17 Cup last season

The game got off to a lively start with Killorglin showing all of the initiative passing the ball around quickly and were stretching the Listowel defence on a regular basis.

Paddy Collins was calling the shots at midfield for Killorglin and he was linking up very cohesively with Dylan Moriarty and Dylan O’Sullivan, while Tom Whittleton was a constant threat up front.

The home side took a bit to settle into the game and they were struggling at midfield against a free flowing Killorglin quartet.

The Launesiders were moving the ball around precisely taking set pieces quickly and were also focusing a lot on short corner kicks.

Most of the play was between the two boxes for the opening 20 minutes with both defences on top.

The first half chance came for Listowel Celtic in the 22nd minute when Ashley Kelliher provided a great cross to Seamus Keane but he headed it wide.

The visitors created a decent chance in the 30th minute when Dylan O’Sullivan put Tom Whittleton through on goals, but his shot which did not have too much sting in it and was saved comfortably by the Celtic goalie Michael O’Leary.

Celtic had very strong claims for a penalty in the 34th minute when Ashley Kelliher played in Niall Downey who appeared to be taken down in the box, but referee John Ross allowed play to continue.

Early in the second half Killorglin put a sustained sequence of pressure on the home side producing three successive corner kicks, but they yielded nothing.

Celtic had a big let off in the 55th minute when Killorglin looked certain to score a goal but they were denied by a superb block on the line by Tommy Keane.

As the half moved on both sides introduced subs, but scoring chances were very hard to come by. The excellent Dylan O’Sullivan made a great run for Killorglin from midfield and his low hot flashed outside the right hand post.

Celtic put on a lot of pressure in the last five minutes of the game and their endeavour was rewarded in the 88th minute after a penetrating attack down the left wing sub Ben Tobin crossed the ball into the packed goalmouth where Seamus Keane rose high and planted a powerful header in the back of the net

Killorglin had a strong claim for a penalty kick late in the game, but it was not given and Celtic ran out winners at the end.

It was a poor enough performance by the Fealesiders but they got the crucial three points at the end which keeps their title hopes on track.

For Killorglin they were a bit unlucky not to take a point from the game but the new management duo have a very talented group of young players who have enormous potential and could develop into a formidable side down the line.

LISTOWEL CELTIC: Michael O’Leary, Kevin McCarthy, Paudie Quinn, Tommy Keane, Seamus Keane, Enesto Nacaj, Pa Walsh, Jack Sheehan, Ashley Kelliher, Andrew Murphy, Niall Downey Subs: Ben Tobin, Robbie Foley

KILLORGLIN: Alex O’Connor, Daniel Evans, Lee Carey, Tim O’Shea, Callum Moriarty, Manus Gallagher, Peter Crowley, Paddy Collins, Dylan Morirty, Dylan O’Sullivan, Tom WhittletonSubs: Gabriel Griffin, Mike Carey, Simon Coffey