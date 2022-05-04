Listowel win battle of Celtics to see off Killarney side and reach U14 Cup semi-final

Dylan Costello scored twice in Listowel Celtic's 5-3 win over Killarney Celtic in the U14 Cup

U-14 Boys Cup One Celtic was going to make it into the semi-final of the U-14 Cup as Killarney Celtic welcomed Listowel Celtic. And it was the visitors that took the win 5-3 thanks to goals from Dylan Costello (2), James Kissane, David Shine and Fionn Byrne. Dara O’Shea, Sean Collins and Conor Warren replied for Killarney Celtic.

U-14 Boys Shield

St Brendan’s Park D were the first team to book their place in the U-14 Shield semi-finals thanks to a 4-1 victory at Fenit whose goal came from Mikey Corridan. Dwayne Conway, Darragh O’Callaghan and Darragh Lyons scored for the Park in the first half with Barry Laide adding a fourth in the second half.

U-15 Boys Cup

Killarney Athletic booked their place in the semi-final of the U-15 Cup thanks to two goals from Jack Rudden and one from Fionn Daly as they defeated St Brendan’s Park in Tralee.

U-13 Boys Cup

MEK Galaxy progressed to the last 8 of the John Joe Naughton U-13 Cup thanks to a Danny Murphy goal that saw them win 1-0 at home to Castleisland.

Also through are Fenit Samphires who won at Camp Juniors thanks to goals from Mikey Corridan who got three and one each from Dara Harty, Tom Lenihan and Luke O’Carroll.

Tralee Dynamos have also secured their place in the next round thanks to goals from Adrian Molloy (2), Eoghan Daly and Eddie Carmody in their win over Killorglin B.

U-13 Boys Shield

Ballyhar Dynamos made the trip to Christy Leahy Park a winning one in the John Joe Naughton U-13 Shield last 16. Goals from Jack O’Leary (3), Conor Edwards and Daniel Downes saw them defeat St Brendan’s Park D.

Mastergeeha Bs Cathal O’Keeffe scored the only goal of the game as they defeated Castleisland B.

Castleisland C are through thanks to their defeat of Dingle Bay Rovers. On the mark for Castleisland were Daniel Collins (3), Adam Griffin (2), Ronan O’Connor and Olly O’Shea.

U-12 Boys Cup

One St Brendan’s Park side was guaranteed a place in the U-12 Cup last 16 as their A team defeated the Bs. Brendan Duggan (4), Shane Griffin and Calvin O’Sullivan with two each were the Park A scorers.

U-12 Boys Shield

MEK Galaxy won away at Killorglin B to move into the last 8 of the John Murphy Shield thanks goals from James Murphy, Nathan O’Sullivan, Donnacha Vaughan, Harry O’Mahony, Cade Johnson and Jamie Murphy.

U-10 & U-11 Boys

In the John O’Flynn U-10 Bowl semi-final Castleisland B had goals from Rian O’Sullivan, Conor Galvin, Katie Reidy, James O’Sullivan and John O’Neill as they defeated MEK Galaxy B to progress to the final where they will face Inter Kenmare B.

The John Dowling U-11 Shield final will be between Listowel Celtic A and Tralee Dynamos after Celtic knocked out Fenit Samphires Green.

