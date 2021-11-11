Listowel Celtic lead way in U-13 Premier division

Inter Kenmare before the start of their U-13 National Cup Round 2 game played in the Tralee Dynamos soccer grounds. Photo by Domnick Walsh

SCHOOLGIRLS LEAGUES

U-13 Premier

Listowel Celtic lead the way in the early stages of the U-13 Girls Premier with two wins from two. Goals from Holly Ryan (2), Laura Meehan, Clodagh Houlihan, Ava Sheehy and Eadoin Larkin saw them defeat St Brendan’s Park.

Camp Juniors made their debut a winning one thanks to goals from Keelan Clifford, Caoimhe Skinner, Ashley Horgan, Erin O’Shea and Leah Courtney. Kelsey Cummins replied for Killarney Athletic Blue.

U-13 Division 1

A hat trick from Grace O’Shea gave Inter Kenmare all three points in their home game against Killarney Athletic White.

U-14 Division 1

There was a five-goal thriller in Georgie O’Callaghan Park with Fenit defeating their hosts 3-2. Siofra Murphy (2) and Alica Deady got the Fenit goals with Jamie Lee O’Connor and Caoimhe O’Mahony replying for Castleisland.

U-16 Premier

Inter Kenmare added to their opening day draw with a narrow win over Listowel Celtic. Grace Foley, Laoise Carey and Lucy Burton scored for Inter Kenmare with Kelly Enright and Laura Flavey getting the Listowel Celtic goals.

U-16 Division 1

St Brendan’s Park girls made it two wins from two in Division 1 thanks to two goals each from Aoife Begley and Faye O’Neill and one from Lauren Brosnan. Clara Daly hit a hat trick for Iveragh United who battled to the final whistle.

Castleisland made it one win from two thanks to an on-fire Seana Wilkinson who hit four goals and Amelie Kerins who got two. Izzy McGrath and Sarah Fitzgerald replied for MEK Galaxy.

SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUES

U-12 Division 2

Four goals from Daithi Allen and three from Alex Finn saw Ballyhar Dynamos B defeat Camp Juniors B 7-3 at Mort Scott Park.

U-13 Premier

Killarney Celtic joined St Brendan’s Park at the top of U-13 Premier, but they have a game more played. A Jack O’Grady goal in the first half and one each from Ignacy Truchan and Daire Horan saw Celtic take the points against MEK Galaxy.

Fenit, who have also played four games, are only two points further back following their win at Killorglin. Mikey Corridan (2), Luke O’Carroll (2), Dara Harty and Ewan Lyons got the Killorglin goals.

U-13 Division 1

St Brendan’s Park C leads the way in U-13 Division 1 and they added three more points thanks to their win away at Killarney Athletic B. Calvin O’Sullivan was in unstoppable form ending with five goals. Daithi Nolan and Ibrahain Hussam got the other Park goals with Cian Hegarty replying for the home side.

Ballyhar Dynamos are only three points further back following their win at home to Tralee Dynamos B. Daniel Downes, Isaac Vickers, Jack O’Connor, Donnacha Lynch, Jack O’Shea, Kevin O’Shea, Aaron Moriarty and Jack O’Leary got the Ballyhar goals.

Dingle Bay Rovers will be happy with their win away at Listowel Celtic B thanks to goals from Cillian O’Baoil, Mattie O’Halloran and Marco Szazepaniak.

U-13 Division 2 North

One of the games of the day was the U-13 Division 2 North clash of the top two sides in the Division played in Castlegregory. LB Rovers B went 2-0 up thanks to two goals from Conor O’Reilly. However home side Camp Juniors B levelled through Eoin Mangan and Jack Griffin and then went ahead thanks to Ethan Chambers. But Gracie O’Sullivan had the final say getting the equaliser. LB lead the way by three points after four games.

Castleisland are only a point off second place and have a game in hand after their win at home to Fenit B. Adrian Walsh 2, AJ O’Connor 2, Conor Lenihan, Sam McCarthy, Daniel O’Sullivan and Alan Wierzanski were on the Castleisland score sheet.

U-13 Division 2 South

The early action in the U-13 Division 2 South saw David O’Shea scoring twice to give MEK Galaxy B a 2-0 win over Killarney Celtic C at Celtic Park on Thursday night.

On Saturday leaders Inter Kenmare B won by the narrowest margin 4-3 away at Iveragh United White. Dara O’Shea 2 and Dominic Courtney got the home sides goals. A hat trick from Finn O’Byrne and one from Kai Gull gave Inter the win.

Killorglin B are in joint second place – three behind Inter Kenmare B – and added three points to their total with a 3-1 home win over Killarney Athletic C. Mikey Hayes 2 and Tommy Foley got the Killorglin B goals after Ryanb Kissane had put Athletic ahead.

U-14 Division 1

Goals from Frank Wharton, Josh Ryan, Shane O’Loughlin and Darragh Cahill gave Castleisland a 4-1 at home in Georgie O’Callaghan Park over Killarney Celtic. Pa O’Brien got the goal for the Killarney side.

U-15 Premier

Goals from Sean Maher and Mathew Kennedy gave Mastergeeha a 2-1 away win over LB Rovers, Fionn Houlihan scored for the home side. The Kilbrean side are now two points clear of Killarney Athletic and Killorglin.

U-15 Division 1

Joint leaders with Inter Kenmare Iveragh United came from 2-0 down to defeat Dingle Bay Rovers 3-2 in Dingle. The home side were after goals from Cian McGearailt and Cillian McNamara with 5 minutes to go. David Kennedy pulled one back and then Niall O’Sullivan scored from long range. The unlikely win was wrapped up thanks to a late late Alex Kelly free kick.

Camp Juniors also came from behind at home to Ballyhar Dynamos to move into joint third place. Liam Griffin had put the away side ahead but a David Moore free kick levelled matters and then two from Robert Keane wrapped up the Camp win.

U-15 Division 2

Inter Kenmare B led the way in the U-15 Division 2 thanks to a 2-1 home win over Mastergeeha B. Diarmuid Healy for the home side and Jack Casey exchanged goals before a Jack Wygins strike won it for the home side who needed keeper Danny O’Shea to be in top form.

Tralee Dynamos B were second overnight thanks to their win away at Iveragh United B. Fionn O’Dalaigh, Ronan O’Connor, Ryan Onyawkere and Francis O’Brien got the Dynamos goals but they also needed goalkeeper Chris Pardilis to be on form to ensure the win.

On Sunday Killarney Athletic moved a point ahead of Dynamos and just one behind Inter following their 2-2 draw away at St Brendan’s Park B. David Walsh and Gleb Taramov scored for Athletic with Nadal Rivas and Igor Mikolajczyk replying for the Tralee side.

U-16 Premier and Division 1

In the U-16 Premier under the lights on Friday night Killarney Celtic won at home to Tralee Dynamos thanks to goals from Josh Bowler (2), Jamie Moynihan, Ted O’Gorman and John O’Grady.

In Division 1 Killorglin B were too strong for Ballyheigue anhd had goals from Aaron McCarthy, Jack Evans, Ryan O’Connor, Tadgh Gosney, Jesse O’Reilly and David Doyle in their win.