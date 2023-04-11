Kerry

Lenamore Rovers snatch Cup quarter-final winner through 92nd minute Mitch Foley penalty

Killarney Athletic B and Iveragh United are also through to the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup semi-finals

Mitch Foley scored an injury-time penalty to put Lenamore Rovers in the last four of the Tommy Healy Cup Expand

kerryman

Mike Rice

TOMMY HEALY MEMORIAL CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Lenamore Rovers 4

Privacy