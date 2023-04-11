Lenamore Rovers snatch Cup quarter-final winner through 92nd minute Mitch Foley penalty

TOMMY HEALY MEMORIAL CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Three of the quarter-finals of the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup were played on Sunday resulting in wins for Lenamore Rovers, Killarney Athletic B and Iveragh United.

After winning a league title last season Ballylongford side Lenamore Rovers were expected to feature in the title race in this division this season but after a slow start to the season they had too much ground to make up on the main title contenders.

While they underperformed early in the season they got more consistent results as the season progressed and now the cup competitions have come at the right time for them and they should be in with a great chance in the Tommy Healy Cup.

They showed their true pedigree on Sunday against a third tier Tralee Dynamos side and won the game in the most dramatic fashion to progress to the semi-final of the competition.

Dynamos were leading 3-2 going into the last two minutes of the game and they appeared to be home and dry. However, a never say die attitude by the home side reaped rich dividends with goals in the 90th and 92nd minutes clinching the game for the Ballylongford side.

Dynamos must have been gutted to lose this game so late on when they appeared to be heading for victory only having in snatched away in ruthless fashion by the home side

However most of this Dynamos side have a lot of miles on the clock and they just ran out of steam at the most important stage of the game conceding two late goals to crash out of the competition.

Dynamos perfected their free flowing passing game over the 90 minutes working the ball out from the back after goal kicks and they made Lenamore work hard to obtain possession.

Lenamore began on the front foot and went ahead after just six minutes when, after excellent build up play, Eamon Leahy set up Michael Holly and he applied a fine finish.

Their lead only lasted four minutes when Jason Fitzgerald swept in a perfect cross for John Farragher and his glancing header gave the Lenamore goalkeeper no chance.

While Lenamore Rovers were enjoying the lion’s share of possession after this they were finding it difficult to break down a rock solid Dynamos defence ably marshalled by the hugely experienced Eoin Cassidy and Jason Fitzgerald.

Lenamore made a change for the second half with Mitch Foley replacing Donal Leahy and he went on to make a huge contribution to the game.

The sides were deadlocked at half time but the second half got off to a bizarre beginning when a Dynamos defender attempted to pass the ball back to his keeper under pressure but he got his bearings wrong and put the ball into his own net.

However Dynamos were back on level terms five minutes later when dainty footwork and tremendous skill by youngster Elvis Ankomah got past two defenders and found the net with a tremendous shot from just outside the box.

Lenamore’s pacey right midfielder Michael Holly was taking on the Dynamos defence at every given opportunity and while he forced a number of corner kicks Dynamos dealt comfortably with the pressure that was put on them.

Lenamore Rovers manager Brendan Hogan brought on Wayne Hayes and Cian Sheehy midway through the second half and these changes added a new dimension to his game plan and now they were carrying a much bigger threat up front. However, despite putting a number of attacks together they yielded nothing and the game was wide open going into the final 10 minutes.

Then out of the blue Dynamos struck on the break and John Farragher used his speed and trickery to win the ball and jinx past a defender and then he turned and curled a delightful shot past the Lenamore Rovers goalkeeper.

Dynamos tried to slow the game down as much as they could and as the game went into injury time it looked as if they were heading for victory.

To their credit Lenamore Rovers kept the pressure on and it took a couple of goal line clearances by Dynamos to preserve their lead

However everything changed in the 90th minute when Mitch Foley latched on to a Conor Hogan free kick and he found the back of the net.

Everyone was now beginning to get ready for extra-time and a possible penalty shoot-out but neither were necessary as in the 92nd minute Michael Holly took off on a great run down the right wing and when he was taken down just inside the box referee Tom O’Sullivan had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Mitch Foley was given the responsibility to take the spot kick and he made no mistake from 12 yards for a goal that clinched the game in the most dramatic fashion.

LENAMORE ROVERS: Marius Jurka, Liam McCarthy, Adam O’Mahony, Paul O’Connor, Ciaran Swan, Michael Holly, Brian Cregan, Conor Hogan, Jack Mulvihill (Wayne Hayes, 65), Eamon Leahy (Cian Sheehy, 73), Donal Leahy.

TRALEE DYNAMOS C: Jack Rogers, James O’Sullivan, Eoin Cassidy, Jason Fitzgerald, Fergal Stack, Adrian Ward, Paul Galloway, Adam Ward, John Farragher, Luke Horgan, Elvis Ankomah.

Killarney Athletic B are also in the hat for the semi-final of the competition after a hard earned win over a youthful The Park B side at Woodlawn on Sunday morning.

The home side were very comfortable at half time leading 3-0 with goals from Connor Collins, Darren Doherty and Arron O’Sullivan.

However The Park turned in a great second half performance scoring two goals and the home side had to work hard to preserve their lead.

The Park tried their utmost top secure an equaliser but it failed to come to fruition.

Iveragh United are also in the semi-final after a comfortable win over Ballyheigue Athletic B. Niall Brennan (2), Frank Openg and Keith Brennan scored for the South Kerry side.

