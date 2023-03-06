Lenamore Rovers make trip to Dingle Bay Rovers worth their while in Healy Cup

TOMMY HEALY CUP

Dingle Bay Rovers B 1

Lenamore Rovers 2

Lenamore Rovers B made the long trek to Dingle on Sunday and came home with smiles as broad as the Shannon Estuary defeating new kids on the block Dinge Bay Rovers B to book their place in the quarter final of the Tommy Healy Cup in a very entertaining game.

A young and energetic Dingle side met a side of experienced players and they turned in a strong battling performance with a lot of emerging talent on view.

Diarmuid O’Shea opened the scoring for the West Kerry side with a bullet of a header that gave the Lenamore keeper no chance and they held the lead to the break.

Leanmore were disappointed with their first half performance but they were really on song in the second half dominating proceedings and were creating goal scoring opportunities on a regular basis.

Sub Mitch Foley made his presence felt quickly getting on to the end of a corner kick and he found the net in emphatic fashion.

Now they moved into top gear and Seán Hanrahan put them ahead with an accomplished finish burying a loose ball in the box.

The Ballylongford side introduced some substitutes as the game moved on and they made a big impact especially Donal Leahy who created a good few scoring opportunities but they were unable to finish them off.

The home side introduced Trapadoni in the hope of seeking an equaliser but they ran out of time and Lenamore Rovers were worthy winners at the end and advance to the last 8 in the competition.

Lenamore’s man of the match on the day was sub Mitch Foley, while the Dingle’s best performer was Fergal Johnson. Dingle’s new recruits showed a lot of potential in this game and they could be the young army to look out for down the line for the West Kerry side.