Lenamore Rovers ‘Legends Remembrance’ match is a huge success

The Kennelly family Liam, Colin and Krystal at the remembrance game for John McGrath and Timmy Noonan played in Lenamore on Sunday. Photo by John Stack

Denis Kennelly, Newtown Athletic, and Michael Holly, Lenamore Rovers, keeping it close during the remembrance match for John McGrath and Timmy Noonan played in Lenamore on Sunday last. Photo by John Stack

Ballylongford club Lenamore Rovers hosted a big fund-raiser “Legends Remembrance Match” at their home grounds on Sunday evening which generated a lot of funds for a very worthy cause.

Former players dusted off the cobwebs from their kits and shoes to turnout for a big game which was between Lenamore Rovers and neighbours Newtown Athletic.

Funds from the venture was in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and Irish Sudden Death Syndrome.

The event was staged in honour of former players John McCarthy and Timmy Looney who passed away a few months ago at very young ages.

John McCarthy lost his life to cancer while Timmy Looney passed away from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

Both young men played for Lenamore Rovers and their deaths rocked the communities in Ballylongford and Moyvane and the club were determined to honour them and also raise funds for very worthy causes.

The fund raising event had to be put on the long finer due to Covid-19 and the Lenamore Club were delighted to be able to host the game on Sunday.

A large crowd turned out for the big occasion and the clubs facilities were in splendid condition for the much anticipated game.

Many players who had retired made a comeback for the game and this added to the enjoyment of the occasion for everyone who attended the event.

People of the area also dug deep into their pockets to contribute to the very worthy causes and a substantial amount of money was raised through the fund raiser.

The club wish to thank everyone who contributed to the event and all those who turned up to attend the game.

It did not matter much who won the game as remembering two colleagues and assisting two very worthy causes was the main thing for the communities involved.