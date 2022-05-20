Lenamore Rovers’ experience should carry the day in Division 2B final against Killorglin C

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B FINAL

Killorglin C v Lenamore Rovers

Friday May 25

Mounthawk Park 7.30pm

When Ballylongord side Lenamore Rovers came back to the KDL after a bit of a rest they would hardly envisaged that they would be in the mix for a place in the league final.

But that’s exactly was they have accomplished in emphatic fashion and they are now just one game away from being crowned league champions.

The Shannonsiders come into this game as favourites as they are facing a third string Killorglin side but the Launesiders are a very strong outfit that were very impressive during the season.

Killorglin are in good hands with manager Con Lucey who has led many Killorglin teams to success. He steered the Launesiders to a Premier B title a couple of seasons ago and has been involved with Killorglin teams in some capacity over the past 15 years.

He says he is delighted with his squad as they are giving great commitment during the season.

“I have 15 or 16 players out twice a week training and then it is much easier to get prepared for big games,” Lucey told The Kerryman.

"For a bit we had only one team in the club but now it is great to have three teams with plenty of players for all the teams. We have a good mix of players with a few young recruits but we also have a have a good few experienced players who have given great service to the club.

“Kevin Falvey is the wrong side of the half century mark and he is still playing every week and is one of the fittest players in the squad, as is Pat O Neill.”

“Lenamore will be a tough nut to crack but we will give it our best shot and try to secure a bit of silverware which would be a great way to end the season.”

Lucey says he is retiring after this final as after over 15 years of service to the club in many capacities he deserves a break.

Meanwhile, Lenamore Rovers would dearly love to collect silverware on their return to the KDL but they know there is work to be done if they are to defeat a formidable Killorglin side who would also like to get their hands on the cup.

Lenamore was managed by Tony Fennel from the start of the season, but now it is a two-man affair after signing up Brendan Hogan.

The Moyvane man has excellent credentials as he led Kerry to win the Kennedy Cup back in 2015 and went on to become manager of the Kerry under-17 League of Ireland team that year.

Lenamore has a good squad of players at their disposal, bolstered by the fact that they also have a B team. Fennel says Lenamore are going into the final to win it but he knows that it will take a big performance to achieve it.

“Our main aim from the start of the season was to get promoted and anything after that is an added bonus.

"We achieved this but, of course, we want to win the final, but it will take a huge effort to beat this good Killorglin side. During the season they beat us twice so this is a great opportunity to make amends and end the season on a high note.”

The Shannonsiders have a good custodian in Shane Foran, while they are also strong in defence under the leadership of Josh Boyd, while his assistants in the back four, Eamon Stack Mulvihill, Brian Murphy and Ramon Leahy are very able defenders.

They are also strong at midfield with Brian Cregan, Lorcan Leahy, Jacob Lucey and Wayne Hayes full of creativity in every game.

They have a lethal striker in Michael Holly while Jack Mulvihill also knows where the net is and veteran Eamon Leahy makes a habit of scoring important goals.

Other players such as Paul Murphy, Paul O’Connor, Ciaran O’Connor, Cian O’Mahony will also be in the pecking order to appear in the starting team.

On paper Lenamore will start as favourites but they should not take anything for granted as this talented Killorglin side will be difficult to beat and they will have to be in top gear for the whole 90 minutes to register a win.

It is a tremendous achievement for Killorglin to have three teams in the KDL and that clearly demonstrated that the game is very strong on the banks of the Laune.

It should be a tight game but experience is the trump card Lenamore possess and the Ballylongford side are fancied to win the decider.