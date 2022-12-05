Lee Carey’s first Killarney Celtic goal denies Castleisland win on home soil

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Castleisland 0

Killarney Celtic 1

The clash of the two big heavy weights in Premier A at Georgie O’Callaghan Park on Saturday night was a very keenly contested game with Killarney Celtic squeezing out a hard-earned win in a tight game where clear cut scoring opportunities were scarce over the 90 minutes

Castleisland came into the game with five wins already under their belts and were hoping that they could keep the good run going, while Killarney Celtic were anxious to get maximum points to stay on the heels of their arch rivals and table-toppers Killarney Athletic.

Played in ideal conditions both sides had their periods of dominance, but it was Celtic who scored the match winning goal late in the second half.

Celtic had a number of key players out with injuries John McDonagh, Jamie Spillane, Kevin O’Sullivan, Wayne Sparling and Lee Downing but their replacements acquitted themselves very well and boosted their prospects of being in the starting line-up for the next game.

Padraic Looney and Liam Spillane filled in at centre backs, while Chris O’Leary was on the right wing while the experienced Brendan Falvey was running the show at the back giving the young inexperienced players on duty plenty of encouragement and he was turning defence into attack on a regular basis with his surges up the pitch.

Early on Killarney Celtic had the upper hand but the home side were very patient defending well when the pressure was on and as always they were a huge threat in any type of dead ball situation.

Celtic came into the game after a couple of good wins behind them but they knew deep down that that they would have to pull out all the stops to get the three points against a Castleisland, who are very difficult to beat at home.

Celtic began the game in normal fashion keeping the ball on the deck, perfecting their passing game and making their opponents work hard to gain possession. They were edging the exchanges at midfield and Steven McCarthy was a constant threat up front.

Castleisland played to their strengths and used every opportunity they got to hit on the counter attack and put a lot of emphasis on set piece situations.

Celtic had a half chance early on when Lee Carey latched on to a Brendan Falvey free kick by his header went over the top. They had a good chance to take the lead in the 24th minute when a great cross by Lee Carey found Matej Vrljcak inside the box but he headed wide.

Then Brendan Falvey let fly with a rasper of a shot from outside the box but Stephen Bartlett was well positioned and made a comfortable save.

Castleisland had their best spell after this and any free kicks they got out in the middle of the pitch were taken by their goalie Steven Bartlett aiming for the towering Aidan O’Callaghan who came up from the back for corners and free kick situations.

Castleisland got a free kick at midfield in the 27th minute, which was sent into the goalmouth by Bartlett, which stretched the Celtic defence and when the ball broke off a defender and landed invitingly for Jamie Culloty his ferocious volley looked destined for the net, but he was denied by a brilliant save by Celtic goalie Roy Kelliher.

Kelliher pushing the ball out and in the same sequence of play he came to the rescue again immediately afterwards showing great dexterity and athleticism diving to his left saving a shot from Kevin O’Mahony at the butt of the post.

While Celtic had the lion’s share of possession in the first half they had nothing to show for it failing to test the Castleisland goalie and the best two scoring chances of the opening 45 minutes were created by Castleisland.

Steven McCarthy had a good chance for Celtic early in the second half but he pulled his shot wide. Then Celtic pressure yielded a corner, kick which was floated into the goalmouth by Steven McCarthy finding Matej Vrljcak but he headed the ball wide when he should have done better.

The goal that won the game came in the 78th minute after Celtic worked the ball out of defence and Pádraic Looney linked up with Matej Vrljcak who used his strength to get past a defender and he centred the ball into the packed goalmouth where Lee Carey came in on the blind side and his downward shot from six yards gave the Castleisland goalie no chance with the former Killorglin player recording his first goal in a Celtic jersey.

They almost put the game to bed a couple of minutes later when Matej Vrljcak played in Steven McCarthy, but he was denied by a splendid save by Castleisland goalie Steven Bartlett.

Now the home side threw caution to the wind reverting to a back three emptying their bench and putting Aidan O’Callaghan up front. They went on to force a number of corner kicks and free kicks all of which were delivered into to the Celtic goalmouth but the Celtic rearguard held out comfortably to claim the three points at the end.

Castleisland boss Edmond Harnett must have been disappointed his side got nothing from the game as if they had any bit of luck they might have secured a point.

There are big games coming quickly for Celtic as next Sunday they host Waterford Crystal in the last 32 of the Munster Junior Cup while they travel to Thurles to play Peake Villa FC in the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup after Christmas.

CASTLEISLAND: Steven Bartlett, Colin McCarthy, Pádraic O’Connor, Ray Huggard, Aidan O’Callaghan, Timmy Walsh, Stephen McCarthy, Eamon Nolan, Jamie Culloty, Tommy Feehan, Kevin O’Mahony Subs: Josh Horan, Jason Brennan, Finn Nolan, Cian Downey

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Roy Kelliher, Chris O’Leary, Brendan Falvey, Padraic Looney, Liam Spillane, Seán O’Brien, Matej Vrljcak, Cathal O’Shea, Steven McCarthy, Lee Carey, Trip Vrljcak Subs: Aaron Moloney, Adam Mc Mahon, Ryan Kelliher, Wayne Sparling, Pádraig O’Connor, Phelim Jacob

REFEREE: Ray Matthews