Late disallowed ‘goal’ leaves Lenamore Rovers and Killorglin ‘C' level at end of Division 2B final

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION 2B FINAL

Lenamore Rovers 1

Killorglin FC ‘C’ 1

A bit of late drama that saw a Lenamore Rovers ‘goal’ disallowed for a foul on the Killorglin goalkeeper means the teams must replay their Division 2B final after this one ended 1-1 in Mounthawk Park.

What the game lacked in quality at times, both sides made up for with very committed performances with every player engaged in enthusiastic endeavour which kept both sets of supporters in top voice.

It was always going to be a tight game and both sides must have been reasonably happy they will get another bite of the cherry, even though the north Kerry side were certain they had found a late winners when Donal Leahy poked the ball over the goal line only to have the score disallowed for an infringement on the Killorglin goalkeeper.

Killorglin created a good early chance and it appeared Ryan Lucey was through for the opener but Sean Hanrahan got in a great tackle just before he pulled the trigger.

Then in another attack Lucey was involved again and after getting the ball over Lenamore goalie Matt O’Connor it appeared to be heading for the net but Ciaran O’Connor got back to take the ball off the line.

The Launesiders then were on the offensive again after this after snubbed out a Lenamore Rovers attack and Dylan Carey fed Kevin Falvey and his shot did not have the sting in it to trouble the Lenamore goalkeeper and he made a comfortable save.

Lenamore threatened after this and after a corner kick from Liam McCarthy came towards Donal Leahy but the towering centre forward just was unable to make contact with the ball and if he did it would almost certainly found the net

Down the other end Killorglin hit on the break on the half hour mark and a fizzing shot from Darragh Bergin flashed the wrong side of the post

Close to half time Lenamore Rovers broke the deadlock with an excellently crafted goal. Liam McCarthy dispossessed an opponent and after making ground from midfield he linked up with Conor Hogan who took on the Killorglin defence and then put lethal striker Michael Holly through on goals and he finished to the net from a tight angle.

The Shannonsiders must have been happy going in at half time as they did not create too many decent goal scoring opportunities up to this.

Killorglin upped the tempo of their game after the restart and they began to ask questions to the Lenamore defence.

They produced a number of serious attacks that did not yield anything but they were most unlucky not to equalise when a Ryan Lucey header hit the crossbar with the Lenamore goalkeeper beaten.

After going close on a couple of occasions Killorglin eventually equalised in the 75th minute. After great approach work Kevin Falvey found a pocket of space inside the box and the veteran striker provided a neat finish and now Killorglin had the bit between their teeth and went in search another goal.

In the concluding stages of the game both sides tried to engineer a winning goal but neither side was unable to break down the opposition defence.

The game came to a controversial end when Lenamore Rovers thought they had scored the winning goal in a bizarre incident when the Killorglin goalkeeper Chris O’Connor dropped the ball in the goalmouth and Donal Leahy poked the ball over the goal line. The Killorglin players and fans were furious as they were adamant their goalkeeper was fouled, and to their relief when the referee consulted with his assistant the ‘goal’ was disallowed.

Needless to say Lenamore felt the goal was legitimate and should have stood, but both sides will return to headquarters to replay this final, with the details of that replay yet to be confirmed.

LENAMORE ROVERS: Matt O’Connor, Liam McCarthy, Ciaran O’Connor, Josh Boyd, Sean Hanrahan, Jacob Lucey, Michael Holly, Conor Hogan, Eamon Leahy, Donal Leahy, Wayne Hayes, Brendan O’Donoghue, Brian Cregan, Patrick Carmody, Conor Leahy.

KILLORGLIN FC: Chris O’Connor, Dylan Carey, Cathal Crowley, Kieran O’Shea, Darragh Bergin, Ryan Lucey, Paul Browne, Dylan Flaherty, Aidan O’Sullivan, Kevin Falvey, Jamie O’Sullivan.

Greyhound Bar KO Cup

Listowel Celtic 2

Ferry Rangers 1

Listowel Celtic progressed to the second round of the Greyhound Cup with a hard earned win over Tarbert side Ferry Rangers.

Shane Heffernan was the Ferry Rangers scorer.

Castleisland B 2

Classic FC A 1

A big result for Castleisland second string side defeating Classic FC. Michael Nagle and Colin Shire and scored for the winners.

Tommy Healy Memorial Cup

Killarney Celtic B 4

AC Athletic B 3

This was a cracking game that ended all square but Killarney Celtic won the game in extra-time. Elbesan Jakuupiu (2), Godwin Osiebe and Jack O’Sullivan scored for the winners while Stephen Goggin (2) and Mike Moloney scored for AC Athletic.

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Cup

Killarney Celtic won this game surprisingly easy with goals from Luke O’Neill (2), Sean Fitzgerald, Callum O’Donoghue and Dara O’Shea. The Park scorer was Jack Slattery.