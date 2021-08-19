Kingdom schoolboys felled by twin-Déise strikes

EA Sports U-14 League of Ireland

Kerry 1

Waterford FC 2

Two pin-point finishes that were mirror images of each other from Alex Sheehan saw Waterford FC take all three points from the EA Sports U-14 League of Ireland clash at Celtic Park.

In the ninth and 35th minutes Sheehan was on the left of the Kerry box and with quick feet bought himself a half yard of space and curled an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Caolan Mitchell’s net.

In between Kerry had equalised on the 25th minute when Brandon Long’s long range free kick skimmed off the wet surface and past Waterford keeper Ben Allen who will be regretting having hesitated in coming to catch the ball.

Both sides will be in the league phase and could meet each other again in what will be another close encounter.

Gaynor Cup Update

With the delayed 2021 Gaynor Cup set to begin in September the Kerry Under 13 and Under 15 girls sides are continuing their preparations as they await confirmation of their groups.

The Under 13s and Under 15s were due to travel to take on Limerick County at the weekend, but the older age groups game was cancelled, but the Under 13 game did go ahead and the Kerry girls put in an excellent performance defeating their hosts 5-0. The goals came from Laura Falvey and Phoebe O’Shea, who both hit two each, and the fifth came from the penalty spot thanks to Ciara Casey.

Kerry Under 12 Girls

The Kerry Under 12 Girls are enjoying a busy summer with the 32 girls wearing the county soccer jersey on three occasions over the past few weeks. This Sunday both sides took part in the Blitz in Templeglantine with teams from Clare and Tipperary joining the hosts.

Both Kerry sides did very well in the tournament where there only one game won by two goals and that was Kerry Gold who defeated Glantine 2-0.

In the Plate Final Kerry Green team won 1-0 while in their final the Kerry Gold side drew 0-0 after extra time but went down on penalties. It was a great day for all the girls and the Kerry coaches.

Kennedy Cup

Kerry have begun their preparation for the delayed 2021 Kennedy Cup, due to begin in September, with a win away to Limerick District in UL. The game was played over three 30-minute quarters as part of the development of both squads.

The first third finished 0-0, while in the second period Limerick scored twice to go 2-0 up before Ronan Carroll pulled one back. And in the final period Kerry took over and goals from James Jones and Fionn Daly gave them a confidence boosting win as they await news of their Group for a different but none the less important and competitive Kennedy Cup.