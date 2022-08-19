Killorglin win Under-17 Cup final after tough contest against The Park

Goals from Jack Lynch and an unfortunate own goal off a Park defender saw Killorglin win the Under-17 Cup final by 2-0 at Mounthawk Park

DOMINO’S PIZZA U-17 CUP FINAL

Killorglin 2

The Park 0

The future of The Park and Killorglin FC clubs looks very bright after two highly talented sides served up a very exciting game in Dominos Pizza Under-17 Final at Mounthawk Park this week.

While Killorglin were crowned champions, winning by two goals, this was a tight enough game that hung in the balance for a long time.

The Park went close to going ahead in the 15th minute but Mo Asdazui was denied by a good save by the Killorglin goalkeeper Zach Champion. Attacking build-up play created another opportunity and again the Killorglin goalkeeper came off his line to come to the rescue.

Exchanges were relatively even for the rest of the first half but neither side was able to get the breakthrough they sought in that first period.

Early in the second half The Park got a free kick in a dangerous position. Dylan Hobbert struck the ball sweetly and it looked destined for the net but it rattled the crossbar and was cleared to safety,

Both sides showed a lot of creativity as the second half progressed but they were unable to find the net but this all changed in the 63th minute when a Reen O’Sullivan free kick from the edge of the box was deflected by a Park defender and the ball wound up in the back of the net giving The Park ’keeper Luke O’Regan no chance of keeping the ball out.

Ten minutes later Killorglin clinched the game when Jack Lynch latched on to a long clearance out of defence and he jinxed past an opponent and scored from close range.

KILLORGLIN FC squad: Zach Champion, Matthew Murphy, Gary O’Sullivan, Brian Cahill, Patrick Duffy, John Tuohy, John Burke, Jack Lynch, Oisin Birmingham, Cathal O’Donoghue, Reen O’Sullivan,

THE PARK squad: Luke O’Regan, Jack Slattery, Dylan Hobbert, Justin O’Sullivan, Eldion Topali,, Sean Moynihan, Ghazi Czakritan, James Fisher, Mo Asdazui, Denis Proju, Denis Mulrooney, Cody O’Shea, Zach Garvey, Aaron Powell, Shay Lynch, Sam Fitzgerald.