Killarney’s big two both win in Munster Junior Cup

McCARTHY INSURANCE GROUP MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

Mastergeeha FC 1

Killarney Celtic 3

Killarney Celtic advanced to the next round of the provincial competition at Kilbrean Park on Sunday defeating neighbours Mastergeeha in a very entertaining game

Of course Celtic were red hot favourites going into this game but the home side held their own well in the first half and they took the lead in the 24th minute with a James Nagle goal.

However two goals from lethal striker Steven Mc Carthy in the 29th and 38th minutes changed the complexion of the game with Celtic 2-1 ahead at the interval

Celtic kept the foot on the gas in the second half, but Mastergeeha worked hard and were still in with a chance in the game entering the concluding stages.

However, a late Terry Sparling goal clinched the game for Celtic.

Killarney Athletic 4

Castleisland 3

AET

These two sides are getting well accustomed to each other in recent weeks meeting in a league game a couple of weeks ago, while next week they meet again in the FAI Junior Cup.

Sunday’s game was another thrilling encounter with all the drama and excitement reserved for the last 15 minutes of the game .

It was scoreless at half time and Castleisland took the lead in the 77th minute with a fine strike by Tommy Feehan. However, Athletic struck back equalising seven minutes later with a Roko Rujevcan goal.

Then Castleisland lost a player to a red card and Athletic went ahead with a fine strike by Dónal Kelliher.

In a tantalising conclusion Castleisland brought the game back to parity with a cracking goal from Josh Horan late into injury time. With the sides deadlocked after 90 minutes it progressed to extra-time.

A defensive error proved costly for Castleisland with Athletic going ahead again in the 98th minute with a Jack Cooper goal.

In the second period of extra time Josh Horan saved Castleisland’s bacon with a great equaliser. Another defensive error proved decisive with Athletic regaining the lead with a fine goal from Matthew Horgan.

Castleisland done their best to try and engineer another equaliser but it did not came to fruition and Athletic held out to win the game. Castleisland have an opportunity to make amends next Sunday when they play Athletic again at Georgie O’Callaghan Park in the FAI Junior Cup.

Listowel Celtic 2

Tralee Dynamos 3

This was a good contest at Pat Kennedy Park and after a keenly contested game Tralee Dynamos came out on top.

Peter Murphy, Rob Lynch and Shane Lowth scored for the Tralee side.



Ballyheigue Athletic A 4

Classic FC 3

Ballyheigue Athletic are in the hat for the next round of the competition getting the better of Classic FC in a tight contest.

Liam O’Connor, Dara Kearney, Cian Tuite and Thomas Gaynor scored for the seasiders.