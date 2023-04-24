Killarney Celtic U17 girls see off Macroom in FAI Cup

Killarney Celtic will be hoping for a home draw in the next round Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

FAI UNDER 17 GIRLS CUP

Killarney Celtic 3

Macroom 0

Killarney Celtic progressed to the next round of the FAI Under 17 Cup with a terrific win over Cork side Macroom at Celtic Park on Sunday. The girls turned in a great overall team performance and their hard graft and endeavour earned a well merited win at the end.

They began the game on the front foot and went ahead early in the game with a brilliantly struck shot from outside the box by Katie Doe finding the bottom corner of the net. Macroom got more possession of the ball after this, but they were unable to break down a solid Celtic defence.

They doubled their lead after this when excellent build up play unhinged the Macroom defence and Aideen O’Brien scored a delightful goal dinking the ball over the Macroom goalie after being set up by Ava O’Malley.

Celtic made it 3-0 before half time when Aideen O’Brien taking advantage of a mix up in the Macroom defence and she finished to the net brilliantly past the stranded Macroom keeper.

While Macroom created a few chances in the second half they lacked finishing power up front and were unable to break down a solid Celtic defence. Now the home side took their foot off the accelerator tightened up defensively and ran out very impressive winners at the end.

They now eagerly await the draw for the next round of the national competition hoping for a home draw.