Killarney Celtic take vital win over St Brendans Park in Youths League

Jason O’Sullivan with a second half goal proved the difference between the sides Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE YOUTHS PREMIER A

St Brendans Park 0

Killarney Celtic 1

This was a big game in the league title race with Killarney Celtic needing a win against table toppers The Park to stay in the league title hunt

In a closely contested game scoring chances were at a premium and the game was scoreless at half time.

Celtic were showing the greatest threat in the first half and the Park goalie Luke O’Regan had to earn his crust making a number of fine saves to deny Celtic’s dangermen up front Liam Cronin and Alex Hennigan.

While Celtic were carrying a threat all the time they were lacking in penetration in the final third of the pitch.

To their credit The Park defence did not put a foot wrong at the back being ably marshalled by centre halves Eldion Topali and Justin O’Sullivan who were winning most of the aerial battles. Celtic moved up the gears in the second half and they scored the goal that won the game in the 51st minute.

After a sweeping move from midfield involving a number of players the Park defence was stretched and Jason O’Sullivan stole a march on a defender and applied a great finish from close range.

Now The Park emptied their bench to try and resurrect their prospects but now Celtic were playing the game at their own pace defending sensibly and taking no risks at the back.

They had the ball in the net again shortly afterwards but it was ruled out for off side.

The Park had a decent chance to level the game in the 83rd minute when they were awarded a free kick in a good scoring position just outside the box. It was struck brilliantly by Jack Slattery bending his shot around the defensive wall but it was splendidly saved by Celtic goalie Shay O’Meara.

Celtic deservedly took the three points at the end after a very polished performance This was a big win for them and that takes them up to joint-second in the table with Killorglin and just a point behind league leaders The Park.

It appears to be a three-horse race between The Park, Killorglin and Killarney Celtic for the two places for the semi-final but Fenit Samphires are not out of the equation either.

With a few more games still to go there is plenty to play for between the sides that are in the league title race.

ST BRENDANS PARK: Luke O’Regan, Jack Slattery, Rodrigo Pinho, Eldion Copali, Justin O’Sullivan, Mo Abdullah, Dylan Hobbert, Denis Panden, Gachi Innet, James Fisher, Josie Bendamo, Aaron Powell, Brian McMahon, William Jordan, James Fisher

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Shay O’Meara, Colin O’Callaghan, Nattaghin Ryan, Robbie Hartnett, Liam Cronin, Dara O’Shea, Jason O’Sullivan, Cathal Kelly, Eoghan Crowley, Kalvin O’Sullivan, Alex Hennigan, Noah Sexton, Peter Doherty, Sash Griffin, Rafael Vegas