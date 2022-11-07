Killarney Celtic suffer shock mauling by Waterford side Villa FC in Munster semi-final

KEANE MUNSTER CHAMPIONS TROPHY SEMI-FINAL

Villa FC (Waterford) 8

Killarney Celtic 0

No your eyes are not playing tricks with you the scoreline above is correct with Killarney Celtic getting stage fright up in Waterford on Sunday surprisingly going down heavily Villa FC .

They were outsiders going into the game, but the manner in which they went down so meekly is unimaginable. They played each other last season in the quarter-final of the Munster Junior Cup in Killarney and Celtic won 1-0.

While they knew they were really up against it playing them at home, but the way they lost the game was demoralising by any stretch of the imagination. Losing 8-0 is almost beyond comprehension for City and some serious questions have to be asked why they went down so heavily.

There will be a big post-mortem after this result as it is unbelievable that any Celtic side could concede so many goals in a big game. Celtic got off to the worst possible start conceding a goal in the second minute of the game.

When they home side doubled their lead in the 25th minute Celtic had a big mountain to climb to get back into the game. Things got worse after this with the home side scoring two more goals and at 4-0 at half-time and the home side were home and hosed.

Villa tagged on four more goals the second half without reply to complete the rout.

Celtic won’t have much time to rest after this defeat as they will be in action in the FAI Junior Cup next Sunday at home to Desmond League side Dromore United going into the game as red hot favourites.