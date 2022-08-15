Killarney Celtic set up final showdown with four-goal victory over Killorglin

GREYHOUNG BAR KO CUP SEMI-FINAL



Killarney Celtic 4

Killorglin 0

There was a bit of an inevitability about the outcome of this game with Killorglin facing the might of Killarney Celtic in the semi-final of the Greyhound Bar Cup at soccer headquarters on Wednesday evening

With Celtic having won every league game on the domestic scene during the entire season their opponents faced a gigantic task, but they began the game at a very lively pace and began to put the Celtic defence under a spell of pressure.

They forced three successive corner kicks, but they were unable to etch out a scoring opportunity. Down the other end Celtic forced a corner and it was dealt with by the Killorglin goalie Adam Carey.

Gradually Celtic began to impose themselves on the game, but Killorglin provided stubborn resistance. Eventually, howeve,r the cracks began to emerge and it was only a matter of time before they would find the net.

They took the lead in the 20th minute after a corner kick Gary Keane found the net from just inside the box. Then Killorglin created a great scoring opportunity but Lee Carey shot high and over the top.

The Killorglin goalie Adam Carey was called into action twice firstly he came off his line to deny Terry Sparling gathering the ball at his feet and then made a great save from a Sparling shot a couple of minutes later

Up to this Killorglin were playing quite well but things went pear - shaped for them five minutes from the break after Celtic were awarded a very controversial penalty kick. It was awarded when a Celtic player was clipped on his heels inside the box and the decision to award the penalty enraged the Killorglin players and management.

After a heated confrontation regarding the incident a member of Killorglin management team in the dug-out was yellow carded. When everything simmered down Stephen McCarthy put away the spot-kick in clinical fashion.

Things got even worse for Killorglin just before the break when John McDonagh headed home a Stephen McCarthy free kick and Killorglin went in at half time three goals in arrears and a huge mountain to climb.

Celtic were in a commanding position in the second half and they played the game at their own pace. They showed plenty of creativity and the Killorglin defence were kept on their toes all the time.

While the game was already done and dusted at half time Celtic added to their goal tally in in the 66th minute when Gay Keane latched on to a Stephen McCarthy corner kick and he scored from close range.

Overall it was a very comfortable win by Celtic and now they are only a game away from a possible league and cup double.

They play Camp United in the final this Wednesday evening at Mounthawk Park with the kick off at 7.30pm.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Roy Kelliher, Liam Spillane, Kevin O’Sullivan, John McDonough, Sean O’Brien, Gary Keane, Lee Downing, Cathal O’Shea, Stephen McCarthy, Matej Vrljcak Jamie Spillane, Wayne Sparlling, Luke O’Neill, Jordan Leahy

KILLORGLIN FC: Adam Carey, Daniel Evans, Mike Carey, Jack O’Sullivan, Adam Evans, Lee Carey, Tom Whittleton, Dylan Moriarty, Dylan O’Sullivan, Jack Leary. Brian O’Sullivan, Zian O’Flaherty, Kia O’Flaherty, Dylan Carey, Aidan O’Connor