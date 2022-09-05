Killarney Celtic pass Avenue United test with debutant Trpimir Vrlijack scoring winning goal

Debutant Tripimir Vrlijack scored Killarney Celtic's winning goal in the 75th minute after Cathal O'Shea had scored their equaliser in the first half

KEANE’S JEWELLERS MUNSTER CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Killarney Celtic 2

Avenue United (Clare) 1



Killarney Celtic advanced to the quarter-final of the Keane’s Jewellers Champions Trophy at Celtic Park on Sunday with a great win over Clare side Avenue United.

It was a big day for the new Celtic manager Diarmuid Daly and he was delighted with the team’s performance. Daly is no stranger to the players as he has been doing a huge amount of work behind the scenes for a number of years, and all the staff and coaches are very familiar with him.

“It was a good competitive game and we could have scored more goals if we had been more clinical up front,” the new manager told The Kerryman. He says it is hard to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Brian Spillane, but he is delighted to get the opportunity to manage the team.

“I have been all over the place every week with the team for over a decade now and I am very excited about the challenge that faces me on a weekly basis. I know I have a very committed squad who expect to win every game we play. If I can do half as well as my predecessor Brian Spillane I will be very happy,” Daly said.

As anticipated Killarney Celtic had to work hard to win this game against a strong Avenue United team and the home team had to come from behind with the visitors scoring after just six minutes.

However the game was on level terms seven minutes later when Cathal O’Shea heading a free kick to the net.

Exchanges were tight in the second half with Celtic creating the best scoring chances but Avenue had chances also and Celtic goalkeeper Roy Kelliher had to make a couple of good saves to keep his side in the game.

As the game moved on it appeared that it might take extra-time to decide the issue. However, like they have done so many times in the past, Killarney Celtic landed with the sucker punch in the 75th minute with a great goal by debutant Trpimir Vrlijack clinching the game in dramatic fashion.

The Croatian took his goal brilliantly, and standing at almost six and a half feet tall he is a striker with a major aerial threat and could be the man to partner Steven McCarthy up front if he continues to show his scoring prowess.

Celtic will be on the road for the next round away to Tipperary side Killaville United (Roscrea) in the quarter-final of the provincial competition with high expectations of making it to the semi-final.

The Killarney club has already won this competition twice, with former manager Brian Spillane winning it as captain and two years ago as team manager.

Killarney Celtic: Roy Kelliher, Liam Spillane, Kevin O’Sullivan, John McDonagh, Jamie Spillane, Trpimir Vrlijack, Wayne Sparling, Cathal O’Shea, Steven McCarthy, Lee Downing, Matif Vrlijack.