Killarney Celtic move into joint-second in Premier A with win over Listowel

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Killarney Celtic 1

Listowel Celtic 0

While the margin of victory in this game by Killarney Celtic was very narrow, the significance of the result was huge as the three points collected moves them up to joint-second place in the table just two points behind league leaders Killarney Athletic with two games on hand on their arch rivals.

This was a big game for both sides for contrasting reasons with a win for Killarney Celtic pushing them closer to reach the league final, while a win for the Fealesiders would almost make sure that their Premier A league status was intact for another season.

While the home side were deserving winners at the end they made very hard work of it mainly because of poor finishing up front.

Listowel made the journey to Killarney and parked the bus concentrating on their defending capabilities and they done the job well but conceded the crucial goal after a quarter of an hour and they were unable to peg it back.

The home side enjoyed the lion’s share of the play over the 90 minutes, but the visitors turned in a spirited performance and their main ploy was to hit on the counter attack and they almost grabbed an equaliser late in the game.

The game began at a brisk pace and with both sides playing an attractive brand of passing football that provided very good entertainment.

The home side applied persistent pressure in the early stages of the game, but the Listowel defence stood tall well marshalled by the excellent Kevin McCarthy and repelled everything that came their way.

However, the home side went ahead in the 15th minute after superb build up play involving a number of players Wayne Sparling found a pocket space in the box and applied a superb finish.

They were only a few inches of timber away from doubling their lead in the 25th minute after a great run by Brendan Falvey split open the Listowel defence and his pile driver of a shot rattled the framework with the Listowel keeper Shane O’Sullivan helpless.

They went close again on the half hour mark, but Matij Vrlijak were denied by a great save by the Listowel keeper. From the resulting corner kick the ball broke to Cathal O’Shea and his shot from 20 yards was just inches wide.

After this Listowel began to see more of ball ball but when it came to the final third of the pitch they were lacking in finishing power where it mattered.

Still the game was delicately balanced at 1-0 at half-time and Killarney Celtic knew they needed to get a second goal to make the game safe, while the home must have been pleased with their performance against the defending champions for the opening 45 minutes.

Killarney created a couple of good chances early in the second half with Pádraic Looney unable to hit the target when he latched on to a corner while Lee Carey was one on one with Listowel goalie, but he was denied by Shane O’Sullivan.

The home side should have doubled their lead on the hour mark with Lee Cary putting a free header from 10 yards wide. It took 68 minutes for Listowel to get their first shot on goals and that caused no difficulty for Killarney goalie Shay O’Meara.

The home side put a great move together in the 72nd minute and Witness Odirile let fly with a scorcher of a shot from the verge of the box and it skimmed the crossbar. Brendan Falvey had an opportunity to score after this being set up by Cia Doe, but he missed the target.

In a quick counter attack Listowel had a chance to equalise when Jo Jo Grimes was through on goals, but Killarney goalie Shay O’Meara who had very little to do during the game was brave and decisive and done excellently to smother the ball at the feet of the Listowel attacker.

After this both sides used their benches and the home side became much more conservative in their approach ensuring that they shored up at the back and secure the win they required.

It was a bit of a nervy ending for the home side but they done the business and now they are well in the path to qualification for the league final.

When it comes to big games Killarney specialise in digging out three points in testing games, but much bigger fish lies ahead with games against the other two title contenders Castleisland and Killarney Athletic as well as a tricky game against Tralee Dynamos.

Meanwhile Listowel Celtic probably will require another three points in their remaining three games of the season to ensure they remain in the top flight of the KDL next season and they should be able to accomplish this without too much difficulty.

Best for Killarney were Cathal O’Shea and Witness Odirile and their man of the match was Wayne Sparling. Best for Listowel Celtic were Shane O’Sullivan, Kevin Mc Carthy, and Jo Jo Grimes.