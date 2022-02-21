Killarney Celtic make light work of Grattan United in Munster Junior Cup

Killarney Celtic had too much for Grattan United in the Munster Junior Cup last weekend Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

MIG MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

Killarney Celtic 4

Grattan United 1

Games were thin on the ground on Sunday with Storm Fraklin leading to a lot of cancellations as many pitches were unplayable.

Two Kerry sides Killarney Celtic and Listowel Celtic were in action in the last 32 of the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday and it was a case of mixed fortunes with Killarney Celtic advancing to the last 16 of the provincial competition after a fantastic win over Cork side Grattan United but unfortunately Listowel went down 2-0 to Waterford side Portlaw United.

The Killarney Celtic game was played in very testing conditions with a strong gale blowing down the pitch and heavy rain at times but both sides got on with the task in hand and produced an entertaining encounter.

Celtic established their authority on the game early on and once they went ahead there was no coming back for their opponents after this.

Urged on by their big band of supporters Celtic turned in a tremendous performance winning the game in great style at the end.

They began the game in full throttle taking the game to their opponents and began to create scoring opportunities on a frequent basis.

Their opponents found it hard to live with the high tempo game Celtic produced not allowing their opponents long on the ball perfecting their passing game and turning defence into attack regularly.

The play switched from end to end as the game progressed and Celtic were putting great pressure on the Grattan United defence.

They got off the mark after just 14 minutes with a splendid finish by Cathal O’Shea.

Now they were on top territorially with Gary Keane, Wayne Sparling pulling the strings at midfield, while Steven McCarthy and Cathal O’Shea were on to the ball at every given opportunity.

They doubled their lead in the 35th minute with persistent pressure tore the visitors defence to shreds and, under pressure from Steven McCarthy, a defender put the ball into his own net giving a nice cushion of safety for Celtic heading up towards the break.

McCarthy was a thorn on the side of the visitors and they were finding it very hard to cope with the skill speed and talent of the young Celtic striker.

Two goals by the stylish striker put this game to bed and now Celtic easing down the game and running very comfortable win at the end.

Now they are through to the last 16 in the provincial competition and will be eager to get a home draw in the next round.

Portlaw 2

Listowel Celtic 0

Listowel Celtic made the long journey to the sunny South East on Sunday and it was a poor day at the office for the Fealesiders going down 2-0 to Waterford side Portlaw FC.

They came into this game as outsiders but they made the home side work hard for their win and were in contention until the latter stages of the game.

They matched their opponents in all departments of play but not on the scoreboard at the end which is the most important thing.

They created a good few scoring chances during the game but just could not get the vital breakthrough they so desperately required.