Killarney Celtic get back on track in style with FAI Junior Cup win over Dromore United

FAI JUNIOR CUP



Killarney Celtic 4

Dromore United (Desmond League) 0

Killarney Celtic banished the ghost of Connors Park on Sunday when they advanced to the last 64 of the FAI Junior Cup with a comfortable win over Limerick side Dromore United.

After a bad day at the office the previous week against Villa FC in the Champions League Trophy they were back to their very best in this game and won it without too much difficulty.

They were in charge of this game from the kick off and had it done and dusted at half-time. They used their slick passing game to perfection and the visitors were finding it extremely difficult to gain possession particularly in the first half.

They moved the ball around at speed and they were continuously creating scoring opportunities. They started the game as a frantic pace and two early goals settled the nerves and they took control of the game with a very strong first half performance.

They were in charge of the game at midfield with Lee Downing in inspirational form ably assisted by Kevin O'Sullivan, Cathal O’Shea and Stephen McCarthy and their opponents were finding it hard to deal with the strong striking force of brothers Matej and Trip Vrljcak.

They took the pedal off the gas in the second half and the visitors saw much more of the ball but they rarely posed a threat up front.

Celtic were a way faster to the ball than the visitors and they went ahead after just four minutes with Cathal O’Shea slipping the ball out the wing to Brendan Falvey and he sent in an inviting cross into the goalmouth and Matej Vrljicak found the net from close range.

Five minutes later they doubled their lead with Lee Downing providing the assist for Matej Vrljicak and he gave the Dromore goalkeeper no chance with a clinical finish. Shortly afterwards Lee Downing and Steven McCarthy went close with long ranged efforts.

Celtic extended their lead on the half hour mark with Steven McCarthy setting up Cathal O’Shea and he applied a neat finish. Trip Vrljicak picked up an injury in the 26th minute and he was replaced by Ryan Kelliher.

Another swift attack stretched the visitors defence and Cathal O'Shea won possession inside the box and he found the bottom corner of the net. Celtic put the game to bed before the break with Matej Vrljicak completing his hat trick with another great strike.

Dromore did not have any shot on goals in the first half with their first threat coming right on the stroke of half time when they forced a corner kick, which yielded nothing. Celtic eased the intensity of their game in the second half and Dromore brought on two subs and they started to test the Celtic defence.

They produced their first shot on target with a low effort by Ryan Kelly, but was saved comfortably by Celtic keeper Roy Kelliher. Celtic almost extended their lead four minutes later with a daisy cutter of a shot from by Lee Downing just inches wide.

Then the visitors forced two corner kicks and from the second one Eoin Mulvihill headed over the top. Dromore’s best chance to try and pull a goal back came in the 78th minute, but Ciaran Deegan was denied by a fine save by Roy Kelliher.

After this Celtic brought on a number of subs and ran out easy winners at the end. It was nice to see Brendan Falvey back playing for Celtic again and he will be a huge asset for the big games that lie ahead.

Celtic can now look forward to hosting Middleton or Coachford in the last 64 of the national competition.

Referee Tom Kerrisk handled the game very well,

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Roy Kelliher, Chris O Leary, (Padraig Looney 73), Brendan Falvey, John Mc Donagh, (Jamie Spillane 58), Liam Spillane, Kevin O Sullivan, Lee Downing, Steven Mc Carthy, (Terry Sparling 62), Cathal O Shea, (Lee Carey 73), Matej Vrljicak, Trip Vrljicak (Ryan Kelliher 26), .

DROMORE UNITED: James, Ranarian, Ben Higgins, Ciaran Barry,(Johnny Mc Hale 78), Barry Walsh, Shaun Barry, Shane Gloster, Ryan Kelly, Ciaran Deegan, Oran Kelly, (Sean Hartigan 46), Evin Kelly, Eoin Mulvihill

REFEREE: Tom Kerrisk