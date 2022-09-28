Killarney Celtic face tough test from Tipperary champions with place in Munster semi-final at stake

Killarney Celtic take on Tipperary champions Kilavilla United in the Munster Champions Trophy quarter-final in Roscrea on Sunday

KEANE’S JEWELLERS MUNSTER CHAMPIONS TROPHY QUARTER-FINAL

Kilavilla United (South Tipperary) v Killarney Celtic

Sunday, October 2 in Roscrea at 3pm

Killarney Celtic are heading for Roscrea next Sunday to play Tipperary side Kilavilla United in the quarter-final of the Munster Champions League Trophy.

Celtic have been in devastating form in recent weeks and just last Sunday they blew away Clare side Fern Celtic in the FAI Junior Cup. In the opening round of this competition they beat another Clare team, Avenue United, 2-1 at Celtic Park.

They played the entire domestic season last year with 100% winning record and naturally they will be going into this game as favourites. That said, all teams in this competition are league champions so the bar has risen now and Celtic know they will have to play up to scratch if they are to secure a win. Nevertheless, they should be well capable of winning this game but they will have to adopt a cautious approach as any side can be beaten in knock-out competitions. They won’t be taking anything for granted and will have to turn in a good performance if they are to win the game.

There are no easy games in this stage of the provincial competition as Killarney Celtic are very aware of this but they have won the competition twice so they know what is required to reach the Promised Land.

Kilavilla United play in the South Tipperary and they are a well established club formed back in 1969.

QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Kilavilla United v Killarney Celtic

St Michael’s Tipperary v Pike Rovers

Coachford or Brideview v Villa FC

Drinagh Rangers v Doolans Cow or Abbeyfeale United

EA Sports U-17 League of Ireland

Athlone Town 2

Kerry FC 1

Kerry travelled to play Athlone and in a close game they lost 2-1. Chris Kerins was the Kerry scorer.

EA Sports U-14 League of Ireland

Kerry FC 1

Waterford FC 1

Kerry are improving in every game and they notched up another fine result at Mounthawk Park on Saturday with a great 1-1 draw with Waterford.

FAI U-17 Cup Preliminary Round

Castleisland 5

Killarney Celtic 2

Castleisland progressed to the next round of the FAI Under 17 Cup after a very convincing win over Killarney Celtic at Georgie O’Callaghan Park. Fin Nolan, Conor Martin, Eoghan Shire, Killian Dennehy and Kian Downing scored for the winners.

Munster Youths Cup First Round

Fenit Samphires 0

Tralee Dynamos 2

Tralee Dynamos progress to the next round of the national competition after a hard fought win against Fenit Samphires. Damien Hogan and Sean Whelan scored for the Tralee side.

Mastergeeha 1

Killorglin 5

Killorglin are in the hat for the next round after an impressive win over Mastergeeha. Adam Murphy scored for Mastergeeha.

Castleisland 5

Killarney Athletic 0

Castleisland were far too strong for Killarney Athletic and won the game very easily at the end. Finn Nolan (2), Killian Dennehy (2) and Eoghan Shire scored for Castleisland.

Killarney Celtic 1

The Park 4

The Park had too much firepower for Celtic and won the game comfortably. Dylan Hobbert (2) and Rodrigo Pinho (2) scored for the Tralee side.