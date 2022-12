Killarney Celtic drawn away to Tipperary side Peake Villa in FAI Junior Cup

Killarney Celtic have been handed an extremely tough draw in the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup drawn away against formidable Thurles side Peake Villa FC.

The Tipperary side defeated Pike Rovers in the last round of the competition in a penalty shoot-out after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Last 32 draw

Buncrana Hearts v MP FC or Valley Park United

Raheny United FC or Clara Town FC v Newmarket Celtic

Hibernian FC Waterford v Castlebar Celtic

Rush Athletic / Wayside Celtic or Sandyhillshangan v Douglas Hall B or Trim Celtic AFC

Athenry FC v Fairview Rangers FC

Strand Celtic FC v Regional Utd

Crosshaven AFC v Tallaght United or Tolka Rovers

Ballynanty Rovers AFC V Castlefin Celtic

Crumlin United v Bridge United

Clane United or Clonmullion FC v Tallaght Town AFC or Salthill Devon FC

St Mary's AFC v Avenue United

Peake Villa FC v Killarney Celtic

Tramore AFC Premier v Gorey Rangers AFC

Carrick Rovers or North End United v Colga FC

Howth Celtic v St Michael's AFC or Portlaw United FC

Evergreen FC v Old County Fc or Collinstown FC