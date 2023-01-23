Killarney Celtic claim impressive win on the road to Tipperary’s Peake Villa

FAI JUNIOR CUP ROUND 5

Peake Villa FC (Tipperary) 0

Killarney Celtic 1

Killarney Celtic made the long trek to Tipperary worthwhile on Sunday after defeating Thurles side Peake Villa to advance to the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup.

In a tight first half scoring chances were at a premium between two evenly matched sides but Celtic went ahead five minutes from half time with a wonderful strike by Steven McCarthy.

The home side went close to equalising just before half time but Jack Ryan Casey was denied by a magnificent save by Celtic goalie Shay O’Meara.

He was called into action again 10 minutes into the second half making another brilliant save to deny Mick Ryan.

Now Celtic began to ride their luck and they had a lucky escape in the 78th minute when Villa were denied by the crossbar.

In a nail-biting conclusion Celtic defended very well and did not allow their opponents too long on the ball and got in with the tackles when they were required.

While it was backs to the wall for the concluding stages of the game as the home side went all out in search of an equaliser they could not break down a solid Celtic defence and after this great win they eagerly await to see who they will draw in the last 16 in the national competition.

The draw takes place on Monday February 2.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Shay O’Meara, Kevin O’Sullivan, Brendan Falvey, John McDonagh, Padraic Looney, Chris O’Leary, Jamie Spillane, Wayne Sparling, Cathal O’Shea, Steven McCarthy, Lee Downing, Mat Vrljicak, Terry Sparling, Dylan Callaghan, Padraig O’Connor

PEAKE VILLA: Willie Tierney, Darragh Byrne, Dale Loughnane, Evan McCormack, Alan Leahy, Mick Ryan, Michael Quinlan, Jack Ryan Casey, Eoin O’Dwyer, Pippy Carroll, Keith Cahill. Sean Wade