Killarney Celtic bow out of Munster Junior Cup to Waterford Crystal

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

Killarney Celtic 0

Waterford Crystal 1

(AET)

Killarney Celtic bowed out of the Munster Junior Cup at Celtic Park on Sunday going down to Waterford Crystal in a game that required extra-time to decide the issue.

It was a cracking cup tie that could have gone either way and it was scoreless after 90 minutes but the visitors got the match winning goal in the first period of extra time.

The first half was played at a frantic pace with both sides committed to the cause and exchanges throughout the game were relatively even and as the game progressed with both defences on top it appeared it would go the full distance.

Both sides enjoyed periods of dominance and most of the threat came from route one football

Celtic can thank their goalkeeper David Spillane for keeping the game scoreless in the first half making two great saves at crucial stages in the opening 45 minutes.

Celtic began the game positively moving the ball around very cohesively in the middle of the pitch and their slick and effective build up play were making their opponents work overtime to gain possession..

The visitors began the game cautiously sizing up their opponents and were lying in wait to hit on the break any opportunity they got.

Celtic goalie David Spillane was called into. action in the eighth minute making a brilliant save from a defected shot showing tremendous athleticism to prevent the ball from going into the top corner of the net.

Celtic had to wait 29 minutes for their first effort on goal and it came from a Steven McCarthy free kick, but it was a comfortable save for the Waterford goalie Scott Pearson.

The visitors then stretched the Celtic defence and when Walter Croke got in behind a defender it appeared he was odds on to score but he was denied by a great save by the Celtic goalie.

They went close again shortly afterwards with a volley from Andrew Power going just inches wide.

Then both sides created chances in the space of a minute with Walter Croke shooting narrowly wide for the visitors and Kevin O’Sullivan rounded off a Celtic attack shooting just outside the right hand post.

Celtic were forced into a substitution just before half time with Lee Downing having to retire with an injury and he was replaced by Lee Carey.

Celtic began the second half on the front foot being very creative at midfield, while Brendan Falvey was making great runs out of defence down the left wing linking up well with his colleagues.

A lively attack opened the Waterford defence and Cathal O’Shea was denied by a decent save by the Waterford goalie.

On the hour mark Celtic caught their opponents with a quick free kick with Steven McCarthy releasing Brendan Falvey, but he pulled his shot left and wide. As the half progressed both sides became a bit cagey as by now they knew a solitary goal could decide the game.

Both sides forced a number of corner kicks, but they produced nothing and the game came to a tantalising conclusion.

It appeared as if Waterford were going to win the game in the final minute when Jake Mooney was played in on goals, but Celtic keeper David Spillane came off his line very bravely and executed a great block to deny a certain goal.

Unfortunately he picked up a serious injury in the process and he had to retire and was replaced by Shea O’Meara for extra-time. Tension was high as they game moved into extra-time with both sides doing their utmost not to concede a goal.

The goal that won the game came eight minutes into the first period of extra time when Celtic were caught on the break with a long over the top ball hopping just inside the box and Michael Hearne came in at electric pace and stooped low to head past the advancing Celtic keeper for a goal. worthy of winning any game.

After this Celtic threw caution to the wind pushing forward in large numbers to try and engineer an equaliser. They forced a number of corner kicks, but they could not get that elusive goal. Their best chance came to sub Terry Sparking, but he was denied by a good save by the Waterford goalie.

While Celtic can’t have any excuses for their defeat they had a number of key players out with injuries and some of the starting line out were playing in unfamiliar positions, which effected the fluency of the side in general.

While they can get back to the domestic scene again next week they have a huge game on January 22 when they travel to play Tipperary side Peake Villa in the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup.

Hopefully they will have a full squad for this game.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: David Spillane, (Shea O’Meara 91), Chris O’Leary, Brendan Falvey, Liam Spillane, Padraic Looney, Jamie Spillane, (Dylan O’Callaghan 88), Wayne Sparling, Cathal O’Shea, Steven McCarthy, Lee Downing, (Lee Carey 44 Terry Sparkling 103), Kevin O’Sullivan

WATERFORD CRYSTAL: Scott Season, Barry Ryan, Thomas Lane, Nathan Phelan, Aidan Holden, Andrew Power, Michael Hearne, (Mariuz Mikarej 108), Nicol De Nitto, Shane Rochford, (Shiqiprim Gashi 74), Walter Croke, Jake Mooney