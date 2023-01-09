Kerry

Killarney Celtic bow out of Munster Junior Cup to Waterford Crystal

Game required extra-time to determine the outcome

Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mike Rice

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

Killarney Celtic 0

