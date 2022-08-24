Killarney Celtic boss Spillane confirms offer to manage Kerry FC U19s

Killarney Celtic manager Brian Spillane has said he might be persuaded to remain on as team manager, even though he had intimated that he was ready to step down from the job, while confirming he has been asked to manage the Kerry Under-19 team.

“I would like to take a break from it all now, but behind the scenes the club want me to stay on,” Spillane told The Kerryman.

“I have not made up my mind fully yet and we will sit down and discuss it all, and if a replacement manager is available he will have my full support.”

“I have been offered the job as manager of the Kerry U-19 team for next season and I must consider this as well.”

“I have managed to recruit a few new [Killarney Celtic] players for the new season so that if any of the our squad retire we will have good replacements.”

The club will have to decide the issue of the manager’s job quickly as the new season kicks off in ten days.

Reflecting on the Greyhound Bar Cup final win over Camp, Spillane said he had envisaged the type of effort Camp United would put in.

“All the players knew that they would be tested from all angles in this game but they handled everything brilliantly and while we had to work hard to win the game we deserved it.

“Camp showed plenty of energy in the first half and as the game moved on it was always going to be a close finish. There weren’t too many clear cut chances were created but we went close a few times before we got the winning all.

“I told the lads at half time that we had to keep our concentration level up and be patient as Camp would be finding it harder in the second half after the big effort they put in first half.

“We began to get much more freedom in the centre of the pitch as the second half progressed while up front Stephen McCarthy and Lee Downing were getting the space they needed to create scoring chances.

“It was a fifty-fifty game and Camp could have easily secured a draw. All of the Camp side were very fit and we were lacking a bit as a lot of the lads were short of match practice.

“I am very lucky to have a great squad of players who are very easy to work with,” Spillane said.