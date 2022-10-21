Killarney Celtic appoint Neilus Hayes as senior team manager

Kerry soccer kingpins Killarney Celtic FC have announced the appointment of a new manager to take charge of their pace-setting senior squad.

Long-time clubman Neilus Hayes takes up the role, replacing interim manager Tim Jones while former boss Brian Spillane – the most successful manager in the modern era in Kerry – will continue in a coaching capacity.

Neilus, a Killarney native and an accomplished sportsman, played for and managed the team in the past and is no stranger to winning ways as he previously led Celtic to a KDL league title success.

His professional life as a qualified strength and conditioning coach and personal trainer will stand to him in great stead in his new role with the league and cup holders and Hayes also has a diploma that will enable him to deliver sports psychology to teams and individuals.

He is well-known in Killarney as the owner of specialist health and fitness company and gym B Well Fitness Club, which he operates with his wife Edele Daly.

Brian Spillane, who masterminded Killarney Celtic FC’s unprecedented four-in-a-row league and cup successes, stepped down as first team manager in August having been at the helm for Celtic’s record run.

They romped to four Premier League crowns and four Greyhound Bar Cup successes in the past four seasons and they have advanced to the latter stages of provincial and national competitions.

Killarney Celtic chairman, Tim Jones, said Hayes is an astute operator who has followed the current team as a supporter for many years and is very familiar with the players, coaching and backroom staff and the principals of the club.

“Following Brian’s decision to relinquish his position, it was very important that the club took time to find the right man to take this great team of lads forward. I am satisfied that we have found the perfect fit,” he said.

“We will have the best of both worlds going forward – an astute, professional experienced manager in Neilus with the continued support of Brian Spillane in terms of coaching and player development,” Jones added.