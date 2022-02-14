Killarney Athletic Under 14s and the Park’s Under 16s progress in SFAI National Cup

Sole Occupants........Tanya McCormick and Clodagh Moriarty at the Ballyhar Dynamos versus Killarney Celtic game in the Kerry Schoolboys Under 13 league at Celtic Park, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

The National Cups reached the Open Round last 32 and have progressed to the last 16.

Killarney Athletic’s Under 12s lost in the cruellest manner as following a 2-2 draw after extra time they went out on penalties. Jayden Hurley and Cian Hegarty got the Athletic goals before they lost 3-1 on penalties.

On Sunday Killorglin made trip to Cashel Town going down 3-0. They conceded two quick goals midway through the first half.

The Killorglin boys battled hard, but the home side got a third as the visitors were throwing everything into getting one back.

Also on Sunday MEK Galaxy’s run came to away at Youghal Town. The Kerry side made the worst possible start conceding after two minutes.

They gave it everything to get back into the game, but it was the home side that progress.

There was no joy for St Brendan’s Park in the Under 14 cup as their side went out of the competition away to Corbally United, but like all the Kerry sides who made this stage they will also complete in the Regional competition with a quarter or semi-final to look forward to.

Killarney Athletic accounted for Wexford Albion in Woodlawn thanks to goals from Fionn Daly (two) and Liam O’Brien. Athletic led 2-0 at the break and progressed on a 3-1 score line.

In the Under 16 Cup St Brendan’s Park welcomed Nenagh AFT to Tralee and it was the home side that took the lead in the 25th minute thanks to a Seán Corkery goal.

The visitors equalised before half-time and it stayed that way until injury time and just as extra time loomed Corkey struck for the winning goal to send his side into the last 16.

Teams that reach the Last 32 of the SFAI Cups also go into Regional Cups. Six teams qualify from the South West Region and the draws were made at Saturdays SFAI Council meeting.

The draws for the Kerry sides are as follows:

Boys

U12 Quarter Finals

Killarney Athletic v Regional United and Pike Rovers v Killorglin

Semi-Finals

Murroe AFC v Killarney Athletic/Regional United

Pike Rovers / Killorglin v Avenue United

Under 13 Semi Final

MEK Galaxy have a Bye in the Quarter final and the semi-final draw is Mungret Regional/ Holycross v MEK Galaxy

Under 14 Quarter Final

St Brendan’s Park v Holycross.

Semi-Final

Corbally United v St Brendan’s Park / Holycross

Under 15 Quarter Final

Killarney Athletic v Regional United

Semi-final – Pike Rovers v Killarney Athletic / Regional United

Under 16

Semi-final

St Brendan’s Park have a bye in the quarter final and the semi-final draw is – Nenagh FC /Bridge United v St Brendan’s Park

Girls

Under 12 Quarter Final

Regional United v Inter Kenmare.

Semi-final

Regional United / Inter Kenmare v Bridge United

Under 14

Listowel Celtic have a Bye in the Quarter final and the semi-final draw is – Listowel Celtic v Killavilla United / Regional United B

Under 16 Quarter Final

Broadford United v Killarney Celtic

Semi-Final

Broadford United / Killarney Celtic v St Pats