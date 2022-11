Killarney Athletic drawn away to Donegal in FAI Junior Cup

Killarney Athletic will have to top up on their travel sickness tablets as they have to make the 900 kilometers round trip to Donegal in the last 64 of the FAI Junior Cup drawn against Donegal side Castlefin Celtic

Their arch rivals Killarney Celtic got a much more favourable draw at home to Cork sides Middleton or Coachford.

These games will be played on the weekend of November 27.

Full Draw

Killarney Celtic v Midleton FC or Coachford FC

Clane United v Clonmullion FC

Everton FC v Ballynanty FC

Verona FC v Colga FC

Corkbeg FC v Crumlin United

Coolraine FC or Longford Town Cruisers v Regional United

Strand Celtic v Clodagh Rovers

Crosshaven AFC v Newcastle West Town

Tallaght United v Tolka Rovers

Summerville Rovers v Gorey Rangers

Tuam Celtic v Avenue United

Castlefin Celtic v Killarney Athletic

Pike Rovers v Peake Villa FC

Old County FC or Sheriff YC v Collinstown FC

Douglas Hall FC “B” v Trim Celtic

Shelburne United v Newmarket Celtic

Tramore AFC Prem v Fairview Celtic

Rush Ath or Patrician Celtic or Wayside Celtic v Sandyhill Shangan Ath or ßUsher Celtic

St Michaels FC v Portlaw United

Manulla FC v Fairview Rangers

MP FC or Blackrock College FC v Valley Park United

Monread FC or Leicester Celtic v Bridge United

Los Zarcos or St Marys FC v Wilderness Rovers

Raheny United v Clara Town or Athy Town

Glengad United v Howth Celtic or Hardwicke FC

Rivervalley Rangers or Carrick Rovers v North End United

Grangevale FC v Evergreen FC

Malahide United or Skerries Town v Buncrana Harps

Tallaght Town v Salthill Devon

Ringmahon Rangers v Athenry FC

Hibernian FC Waterford v Balscadden FC

Castlebar Celtic v Vale Wanderers or St Canices