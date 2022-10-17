Killarney Athletic deserving winners over Castleisland in FAI Junior Cup clash

FAI JUNIOR CUP

Castleisland 1

Killarney Athletic 2

The big clashes between these two neighbouring clubs always produce great games, but this FAI Junior Cup clash at Georgie O’Callaghan Park on Sunday morning was a bit of a tame affair compared to games in the past.

All the excitement and drama occurred in a 10 minute spell mid way through the second half with Killarney Athletic going ahead only to be pegged back 10 minutes later but they showed great resilience, composure and desire succeed notching up a late winner which they richly deserved..

Intermittent rainfall fell for the entire game, but both sides focused on the job at hand and got settled into the game quickly. The opening 10 minutes was played at a frantic pace with the ball going from end to end on a regular basis with a few half chances created.

After this the home side lost their shape and Killarney Athletic began to dictate the game at midfield with their crisp and precise passing and their speed on the ball began to test the Castleisland defence

The Castleisland keeper Steven Bartlett had to be alert and agile to save an early Matthew Horgan shot from the verge of the box. Athletic forced a couple of free kicks in good positions but they were unable to find the target.

As usual Castleisland were a big threat in any type of a dead ball situation getting high balls into the box targeting their towering centre-half Aidan O’Callaghan but they were not in this position very often as they were starved of possession for long spells.

Their lone striker Tommy Feehan was ploughing a lonely furrow up front with very little ball coming his way and he was forced to move back the field to try to get hold of the ball.

Now Castleisland were finding it very hard to etch out any kind of decent scoring opportunities as Athletic were much quicker to the ball and they were winning the possession stakes.

Castleisland forced a corner kick in the 20th minute which found O’Callaghan but he headed the ball over the top. Then Athletic put a series of persistent attacks together, but Castleisland weathered the storm and kept their goals intact.

Athletic should have gone ahead in the 35th minute after great approach play Roko Rujevcan ghosted in the back post and he missed the target from five yards.

Going in at half-time the game was delicately balanced but Castleisland knew they would have to buck up their act if they were to have any chance of winning the game.

Athletic were calling the shots again the second half forcing a corner kick, while Brendan Moloney missed the target with a free kick from just outside the box.

Another corner kick put more pressure on the home defence and when the ball broke loose in the box Shane Lyne shot narrowly wide from close range.

However, Athletic’s work rate and endeavour was rewarded on the hour mark with a delightfully manufactured goal.

The move began out on the left wing with Tadhg Doolan getting past an opponent and he delivered a peach of a cross to the excellent Matthew Horgan and the 17 year old found the net with a tremendous header from just inside the box.

Now Castleisland boss Edmond Harnett brought on fresh legs in the hope of crafting an equaliser

However, it was Athletic who were still dictating the game and they almost doubled their lead with a Brendan Moloney free kick seemed to be heading for the net, but Castleisland keeper Steven Bartlett made an excellent save at the butt of the post.

One thing is for sure Castleisland never give up the fight in any game and they proved this bringing the game back back to parity in the 73th minute with an excellently crafted goal.

A lapse of concentration at the back cost Athletic dearly with Castleisland hitting on the counter attack with sub Stephen McCarthy linking up with Eamon Nolan who crossed the ball to Tommy Feehan and he applied a lethal finish.

Now the game was in the boiling pot and Athletic were using their bench to try and enhance their prospects of engineering a winner.

The score that won the game came in the 83th minute after Dara O’Shea provided a great through ball to Brendan Moloney and he turned on a sixpence just inside the box and drilled an accurately measured shot to the bottom corner of the net for a goal worthy of winning any game.

Moloney may be in the twilight of his playing career, but he still has a wonderful appetite for the game and while he mainly played at right back for cross channel clubs and now when he is called upon to fulfil different roles he knows where the net is on the local domestic soccer scene.

Castleisland did their best to secure an equaliser, but the Athletic defence well marshalled by the hugely experienced centre half Shane Doolan held out with ease and Athletic progress to the third round of the national competition.

Athletic now have a very professional approach this season and they take video analysis in every game.

They appear to be a very well organised side who will be vying for silverware before the season is over.

CASTLEISLAND: Steven Bartlett, Michael Walsh, Kevin Mahony, Padraic O’Connor, Aidan O’Callaghan, Timmy Walsh, Tommy Feehan, Colin McCarthy, Stan Divane, Eamon Nolan, Jason Brennan Subs: Steven McCarthy, Kieran Griffin, Josh Horan, Cathal Shire, Jamie Culloty

KILLARNEY ATHLETIC: Gary Sugrue, Shane Lyne, Tadhg Doolan, Peja, Predragulmcevic, Shane Doolan, Donal Kelliher, Matthew Horgan, Dara O’Shea, Brendan Moloney, Roko Rujevcan, John Prendergast Subs: Cian McCann, Aaron Burke, Darren Doherty, Cillian Hickey, Gavin O’Sullivan, Milan Kopianja

REFEREE: Anthony Morrison