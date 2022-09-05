Killarney Athletic and Tralee Dynamos get their Premier A campaigns off to winning start

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

Castleisland 2

Killarney Athletic 3

After losing the league play-off against Killarney Athletic some weeks back this was an opportunity for Castleisland to make amends and begin the new season on a positive note.

It turned out to be a very entertaining and exciting game at Georgie O’Callaghan Park on Sunday morning that could have gone either way for long periods but Athletic dug deep when it was required to clinch a great victory and get their new season off to a perfect start.

Athletic got an early chance to score from a free kick but while Rocco Rosevacan got his shot around the defensive wall he was denied by a fantastic save by Castleisland goalkeeper Stephen Bartlett.

Five minutes later Castleisland put a great attack together but they were denied by a great save by Gary Sugrue in the Athletic goals.

Pressure produced an Athletic corner kick and when it came into the box it was cleared out to the verge of the box and fell invitingly for Eoin Moynihan whose stupendous volley gave Stephen Bartlett no chance in the Castleisland goals for a goal of sheer class.

Castleisland were unhappy as they claimed that a foul was undetected prior to the goal being scored.

As usual Castleisland were always very dangerous in set piece situations and Colin McCarthy almost brought the game back to parity with a free kick but his shot was taken off the line by Shane Doolan.

Athletic doubled their advantage five minutes later with a long clearance out from the back by Gary Sugrue reached Darragh O’Shea and after getting past a couple of players he threaded the ball through to Brendan Moloney who brushed past a defender and placed a perfectly measured shot past the Castleisland keeper.

Three minutes before the break Castleisland got an early Christmas present after a Colin McCarthy free kick was deflected past his own goalkeeper by an Athletic defender under serious pressure by Aidan O’Callaghan.

The second half was again very competitive and both sides were aware that the next goal in the game could be a deciding factor.

Castleisland started brightly creating a couple of chances with O’Callaghan denied by a good save by Gary Sugrue and a Tommy Feehan free kick was headed inches wide by O’Callaghan.

Now the game was beginning to get a bit niggly but referee Ray Matthews restored order and the players got back to playing free flowing football again.

Veteran Brendan Moloney showed he still has the Midas touch when it comes to scoring goals and he finished to the net in great style after great approach play and now Athletic were two goals to the good and appeared to be heading for a comfortable victory.

After this Castleisland brought a few players off the bench and they got a lifeline in the 85th minute when sub Jason Brennan scored to bring the difference between the sides to a minimum margin again.

Castleisland did their best to try and engineer an equaliser but it did not come to fruition and Athletic held out comfortably and were worthy winners at the end.

Killarney Athletic: Gary Sugrue, Eoin Moynihan, Tadgh Doolan, Predray Giumcevic, Shane Doolan, Donal Kelliher, Jack Cooper, Rocco Rosevacan, Brendan Moloney, Darragh O’Shea, Matthew Horgan.

Castleisland: Stephen Bartlett, Colin McCarthy, Finn Nolan, Ray Huggard, Aidan O’Callaghan, Paraic O’Connor, Kevin O’Mahony, James Culloty, Tommy Feehan, John Horan, Stephen McCarthy, Stan Devane, Jason Brennan.

Castlegregory Celtic 1

Tralee Dynamos 5

Castlegregory got their first taste of Premier A football out in West Kerry on Sunday morning and they faced a stiff test against an up and coming Tralee Dynamos side.

It was always going to be a tall order to get a favourable result against a Dynamos side who could be realistic title contenders this season.

The home side put in a very good performance but came up short at the end against superior opponents.

Dynamos have secured some very good new signings in the transfer window including former Fenit Samphires striker Ger McCarthy who was banging goals every week last season.

They won this game with relative east with goals from Ger McCarthy, Shane Lowth, Robert Lynch, David Townsend and Nemanja Samaradic.

Michael Scanlon was the Castlegregory scorer.

While Castlegregory will be disappointed to lose the game it is early days yet and they will have brighter days ahead as there are plenty of other sides in the division that they can get points from.

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER B

Castleisland B 0

Ballyhar Dynamos 0

After missing out narrowly on promotion last season Ballyhar Dynamos opened the new season in Castleisland on Sunday and the game ended in stalemate in a scoreless draw.

It was a hard earned point for Ballyhar as it was a tight game with not too many goal scoring opportunities.

Padraig O’Connor, Patrick O’Connor and James Horgan went closest for Ballyhar and their best players on the day were Trevor O’Shea, John Power, Kevin O’Sullivan, John Daly, Ger Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Brosnan, Sean Cooper and James O’Leary.