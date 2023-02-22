Kerry

Kevin Williams: the Kerry FC star and Tralee man who honed his craft in Germany

A two year spell in the Oberliga in Germany is brilliant experience for the defender to bring home to Kerry FC

Kerry FC defender Kevin Williams brings continental experience into the League of Ireland Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Damian Stack

Damian Stack

From here to there and back again, a spirit of adventure has driven the young Tralee man to places others might not have dreamed possible. More than anything it’s a desire to learn, to improve, to make the most of his talent that’s driven him.

Kevin Williams didn't allow for his horizons to be narrowed. When opportunity knocked he took it. Not that it was simply a case of sitting back and waiting for it to come his way – this young man very much made it happen for himself.

