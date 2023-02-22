Kevin Williams: the Kerry FC star and Tralee man who honed his craft in Germany

From here to there and back again, a spirit of adventure has driven the young Tralee man to places others might not have dreamed possible. More than anything it’s a desire to learn, to improve, to make the most of his talent that’s driven him.

Kevin Williams didn't allow for his horizons to be narrowed. When opportunity knocked he took it. Not that it was simply a case of sitting back and waiting for it to come his way – this young man very much made it happen for himself.

Starting with the Kerry academy’s Under 19 squad, before moving on to Cork City’s Under 19s, his ambition was always the same: senior football. His choice of college course – sports and business management in Carlow IT – gave him the platform to push for a League of Ireland berth.

"In my college there was a lot of players in the League of Ireland and at that point I was looking to play League of Ireland, because of course when you’re playing with the college team you have aspirations,” the 22-year-old explains.

After looking to, perhaps, finding a home with the nearby Wexford Youths he eventually ended up with Cobh Ramblers, then managed by Stuart Ashton, with whom Williams was already familiar.

“I went on to Cobh and he [Ashton] ended up signing me for that year and I did well,” Williams explains.

"I got a few games. I got one start against Treaty and from that my name was on the map for senior football in Ireland. I wasn’t really satisfied by… I wouldn't say the game-time I was getting… I wasn’t really satisfied with my progression. So I just wanted to try something new.”

After making contact himself with lot of football people, that desire for something new put Williams on course for Germany, to Leipzig to be precise, to play football in the Oberliga, the fifth tier of German football where he stayed for a year.

“That was a fairly massive learning curve,” he admits of his time with Inter Leipzig.

"I played thirty odd games, consistently started, so that was another progression in my senior career.”

Evidently Williams impressed with the east German outfit, so much so that he was snapped up by Fürstenwalde, another Oberliga outfit.

"That pushed on my senior career even more because I learned a more tactical game. My first year in Germany I learned about just playing senior football and my second year then I learned more tactical,” he says.

To make the move to Germany as a 20-year-old is enough to tell you that this guy is not alone ambitious but self-confident enough to go about things in his own way. It's not something every young footballer would think to do, and more’s the shame.

Williams, though, clearly thrived in Germany over the last two years, personally and professionally.

“Personally I did [enjoy living in Germany],” he says.

"Obviously it takes a bit of adjusting to get used to a different country, but for me as I said I moved up to Carlow, I was living below in Cork, I’ve been away from home since I turned eighteen so living in a different country, I loved it and I didn’t have to adjust too much, because I was around a lot more internationals.

"I loved living over there, because it really is a football-based country. The culture over there is football. You can’t go anywhere without seeing something about football, you go to a local shop and it’s all football over there.

"The football culture over there is very family oriented, so it never felt like I was an outsider if that makes sense. You’re part of a team, a whole community. Literally – and I’m not just saying this – it's like how Kerry FC is. You'd be walking down the street and they’d say good game, this that and the other. It's nice and compact if that makes sense.

"It’s a nice little group to be in.”

On the pitch the rate of his development was obviously supercharged by the environment in which he found himself, training daily at Fürstenwalde. Quite different to what he would have experienced had he remained in Ireland.

“The football side of it, it is different of course,” he says.

"It depends because I was in the Oberliga, the fifth division, everything is different at the end of the day. You could have tactical teams, and this that and the other. It’s a man’s league.

"You have players who played professional, coming from the third, second or fourth division and you've got players who are used to the fifth division. I learned to be more physical in that league, learned to use my attributes more.”

For all that he was enjoying his time in Germany, the lure of home was such that when Kerry FC hooved into view his interest was piqued.

“It came to about Septemberish and I was down home and obviously Billy [Dennehy] was really hell-bound on the Kerry set-up and they were completely sure it was going to happen. Everything was in place, the steps for it,” he recounts.

"I was already down there training with the Kerry Under 19s just to get a bit of ball in when I was home for a week or two and it came down to for months we were talking and I said ‘yeah I want to come and play football, let’s do this’.

"He allowed me in basically and I really admire Billy for letting me back and playing with this team. There was no guarantees, everyone has to earn their spot so I really am privileged to come back here and play senior football for Kerry.”

As well as players such as Alex Ainscough and Trpimir Vrljicak – who played in Germany and Croatia respectively – the continental experience Williams brings to the party is a nice little something extra for Kerry FC and manager Billy Dennehy.

“It is,” Dennehy admits.

"I suppose it’s something a little bit different. Was it designed or planned that way? No, it’s just kind of the way it’s transpired. When they’ve come in training they’ve been suitable for the group.

"We’ve also had players from a lot further than those areas coming in on trial, but they probably just weren’t suitable fits at this moment in time, but Alex and Tryp are great lads and great personalities in terms of how they fit into the environment here and enjoy being in Kerry and representing the club as well.

“They’re good lads and good trainers and have a good attitude. It’s just that intensity is a small bit different to that continental way they’ve been playing at the moment and I know they're going to adjust to that very, very quickly. They’ll be great assets too to the group going forward.”

Williams has already made a splash with a solid first game for his new club, playing as part of a back three alongside Kalen Spillane and Shane Guthrie.

The result – a 2-0 loss against Williams’ old team Cobh – was disappointing. As an occasion for everyone involved, however, last Friday evening in Mounthawk Park was something very special indeed.

“Throughout the whole pre-season Billy and the staff have really pushed us on to know what to expect,” Williams says.

"Nothing was taken for granted. When it came to that game the anticipation took us more than the game itself. The game, not to speak about anything, but it wasn’t a different world to us. To me anyway, and for a lot of players.

"Certain things, a loss of concentration, certain things just didn’t go our way. That’s not to make excuses. At the end of the day we just need to be better. We did well for the first game, but there's so many games left. We’ve another game coming up on Friday.”

That, we suspect, is the way Williams is built. Always pushing, always looking to the next thing. Onwards and upwards for club and player alike. Both stories – that of player and club – now intertwined.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how it all develops, starting this Friday evening against Bray Wanderers in the Carlisle Grounds.