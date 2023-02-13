Kevin Williams makes the move home from playing in Germany to sign for Kerry FC

Just five days out from their SSE Airtricity First Division debut, Kerry FC have signed two more players as manager Billy Dennehy continues to expand his squad.

Kevin Williams, a 22-year-old centre back, who can also slot into the right back position, has a wide variety of experience in the game having played for the Kerry FC Academy at under 17 and 19 levels. From there he signed for Cork City and lined up with their under 19 squad. From Cork City, Williams moved to Cobh Ramblers where he played in the SSE Airtricity First Division. He the made the move to Germany in 2021 where he played for Inter Leipzig and most recently with FSV Union Fürstenwalde in the Oberliga.

Speaking on his announcement, Williams said: “It’s simple, I’m looking forward to playing in this league especially with Kerry as it’s where I’ve grown up playing football in my youth career. It is exciting times as I get to show what I can do as a footballer and what this team and county can achieve together.”

First team manager Dennehy said: “Kevin is another player who has played his grassroots football in Kerry. He is a player who had to travel far and wide to try and progress in the game and to try and play at a decent level. Kevin was always a player who always reached out to me whenever he was home from other clubs or during the off-season to come in and train with us and be part of the Kerry FC set-up. From there, I always knew he had a strong attitude and appetite to represent our club.

"Once this project was announced, Kevin was moving home back to Ireland, so the timing was really suitable for this club to be in place. Kevin is at the stage of his career where he can really make a big impact on the league through the experience he has from other leagues and clubs and I’m looking forward to him bringing that experience into the squad here and not only developing himself but a lot of other players too”

Also on Monday Kerry FC announced the signing of goalkeeper Aaron O’Sullivan. The 19-year-old has graduated from the Kerry FC Academy where he has played under-19 League of Ireland football for the last two seasons. Previous to that, he played for Killarney Athletic from a young age. O’Sullivan now completes the goalkeeper line-up ahead of the new season, joining Wayne Guthrie and Callan Scully in the club’s shot-stopper options for the season ahead.

“To sign for Kerry FC is something that I’m very proud of as I get to represent where I’m from. It’s something that I’ve been excited about and working hard towards for a long time. To team up with Wayne and Callan is a huge experience for me and I can’t wait for the season to kick off,” O’Sullivan said.

Manager Billy Dennehy said: “Aaron is a goalkeeper who has been in the academy with us for the last couple of years. He is a young goalkeeper with great attributes for the position. But like all young players he has room for improvement. He has a great attitude and good determination in training and I have no doubt he will develop in the coming years ahead.”