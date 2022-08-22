Kerry’s U-19 and U-17 teams dig out score draws against Cobh Ramblers and Sligo Rovers

EA Sports U-19 National League of Ireland

Kerry FC 2

Cobh Ramblers 2

Kerry appeared to be in deep trouble at Mounthawk Park last Wednesday evening when they went two goals in arrears against Cobh Ramblers in their U-19 League of Ireland meeting. Then matters got worse when a Kerry player was red carded for a last man foul. However, they kept battling away against the odds and they got a glimmer of hope in the 89th minute when Colin Doody pulled a goal back.

Then in the final seconds of the game a penetrating attack produced a penalty kick in the 91st minute. Under huge pressure Sean O’Connell made no mistake from 12 yards and Kerry collected a precious league point.

Kerry are now third in the league table and in with a great chance to progress to the knock-out stages of the competition.

EA Sports U-17 National League of Ireland

Sligo Rovers 1

Kerry 1

Kerry were on the road again on Saturday and after their journey to the west coast they came away with a great 1-1 draw against Sligo Rovers. Josh Bowler was the Kerry goal scorer.

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final

Killorglin v Tralee Dynamos

Saturday August 27 at 5pm

A great game is anticipated at Mounthawk Park on this Saturday evening when Tralee Dynamos and Killorglin meet in the Jimmy Falvey Memorial Cup Final. Both sides have been hugely impressive in their path to the decider and it should be a very tight game. There won’t be too much between the sides but Killorglin might shade it.

Charleville Cheese U-17 Section B Play-off

The Park 2

Killarney Celtic 6

Killarney Celtic advanced to the semi-final of the Under-17 League after a comfortable win over The Park in the league play-off. Luke Costello and Jack O’Sullivan scored twice while Edward Myers and Callum Cronin completed the scoring for the winners.

Killarney Celtic will meet Tralee Dynamos in the semi-final. In the other semi-final Inter Kenmare play Iveragh United.