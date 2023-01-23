Kerry’s Savannah McCarthy signs for Shamrock Rovers ahead of new WNL season

Listowel woman Savannah McCarthy has signed for Shamrock Rovers ahead of the new WNL season

Listowel woman Savannah McCarthy has signed on the dotted line with Shamrock Rovers ahead of the new Women’s National League season.

McCarthy had spent the last two seasons with Galway WFC and in the last twenty four months had become a regular with Vera Pauw’s Irish Women’s National side during their World Cup qualification campaign.

Unfortunately an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) last March ruled the former Glasgow City star out of the national side's remaining qualification fixtures in their successful campaign for a spot in the tournament this summer.

McCarthy, no doubt, will seek to use the momentum generated by this new deal to get her back on the right path to reclaim her spot on the national side ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this July and August.

“I am delighted to be joining Shamrock Rovers Football Club,” the 25-year-old defender said in a statement on Monday lunchtime.

"The chance to sign for a club with such a professional environment, a top coach and excellent facilities was an opportunity I could not turn down. I am really excited about the new challenge and looking forward to getting back on the pitch.

"I would like to also thank everybody involved with Galway WFC for their help over the past few seasons.”

Shamrock Rovers are newcomers to the WNL this season – the club announcing a revival of their senior ladies side last November – and the addition of an experienced and talented footballer such as McCarthy, along with a number of other high profile signings, suggests they’re very much going about things the right way.

First team manager Collie O’Neill expressed his delight at the Kerry woman’s signing.

“I am delighted Savannah has signed for us; she is one of the best defenders in the country. She will bring a massive amount of experience to our team, and I am really looking forward to working with her,” he said.

Head of Women’s football at Rovers, Jason Carey, is also very happy to have McCarthy on board for next season.

“I have known Sav a long time she is a fantastic player with tremendous quality, she has a great will to win and will bring vast experience to our team,” he commented to shamrockrovers.ie.