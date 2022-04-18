Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry undone by two St Patrick’s Athletic goals in two-minute spell in U-19 League of Ireland game

Late goals from Jahiri and Kerins earn Kerry U-17s a valuable draw and point away to Cork City

The Kerry FC team that lost 3-2 to St Patrick's Athletic in the EA Sports Under-19 League of Ireland at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Sean O&rsquo;Connell in action for Kerry FC against St Patricks Athletic, in their EA Sports Under-19 League of Ireland game at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

The Kerry FC team that lost 3-2 to St Patrick's Athletic in the EA Sports Under-19 League of Ireland at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Kerry FC team that lost 3-2 to St Patrick's Athletic in the EA Sports Under-19 League of Ireland at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Sean O&rsquo;Connell in action for Kerry FC against St Patricks Athletic, in their EA Sports Under-19 League of Ireland game at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Sean O’Connell in action for Kerry FC against St Patricks Athletic, in their EA Sports Under-19 League of Ireland game at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

/

The Kerry FC team that lost 3-2 to St Patrick's Athletic in the EA Sports Under-19 League of Ireland at Mounthawk Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

EA SPORTS U-19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry 2

Privacy