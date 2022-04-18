Kerry undone by two St Patrick’s Athletic goals in two-minute spell in U-19 League of Ireland game

EA SPORTS U-19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry 2

St. Patrick’s Athletic 3

Kerry faced the acid test in Tralee on Sunday when they entertained formidable Dublin side St Patrick’s Athletic, and while deep down they probably thought they would find it difficult to get a favourable result, they performed admirably and with a bit of luck on their side they might have a snatched a point from the game.

For a long time the game was even enough and with the sides level 1-1 at half times prospects of pulling off a shock result was still very much on the cards. There was a mad scoring spree midway through the second half but unfortunately Kerry came out at the wrong side of it and lost narrowly at the end.

The visitors went ahead in the 12th minute when a shot from distance by Darius Lipsiuc was pushed away by Kerry goalkeeper Gavin O’Brien but it fell invitingly for Kyle Robinson and he rifled his shot to the net from close range.

St Pat’s goalkeeper Sean Molloy earned his keep shortly after this making a smart save to deny Ronan Teahan with a crisp shot from the verge of the box.

Then it appeared that Ross Fay was about to score for the visitors but he was denied by a superb block by Samuel Alodrwuji.

After a period of sustained pressure Kerry equalised in the 40th minute when Daniel Okwute was bundled over in the box producing a penalty kick and Cian Brosnan made no mistake from 12 yards with a clinical finish.

Kerry piled on the pressure for the remaining five minutes of the half and Okwute was denied twice with great saves by Molloy.

Kerry began the second half on the front foot producing a couple of corner kicks but they yielded nothing. However it was third time lucky for them with Cianan Cooney finding Okwute at the back post and he volleyed the ball to the net from a tight angle to put Kerry ahead.

Kerry then left their guard down after this and they were exposed by poor defending with crafty striker Obeyemi Owolabi scoring twice in a two-minute spell to hand the initiative back to the visitors.

Kerry kept the pedal on the gas with Sean O’Connell making a great run and delivered a sublime cross to Brosnan but he skyed his shot on goal.

Kerry continued to put pressure on the St Pat’s defence but they were unable to get the breakthrough they sought. Their final chance came in the last minute of the game after great approach work Cooney let fly with a shot from the verge of the box which struck the post and went out of play.

Kerry FC squad: Gavin O’Brien, Robert Vasiu, Sean O’Connell, Ryan Guerin, Cian Brosnan, Ronan Teahan, Daniel Okwute, Samuel Alodrwui, Alain Beaujoun, Colin Doody, Cianan Cooney, Conor Kerins, Eddie Ward.

St. Patrick’s Athletic squad: Sean Molloy, Luke O’Brien, Sam Curtis, Kian Corbally, Ross Fay, Kyle Robinson, Opeyemi Owolabi, Darius Lipsiuc, Darragh Dunne, Conor Carew, Kian Clements, Anthony Dodd, Sean McHale.

EA SPORTS UNDER-17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Cork City 2

Kerry 2

Kerry went into this game as outsiders against one of the favourites in this group but this did not bother them as they got stuck into this game right from the very outset and worked very hard to try and subdue their opponents as best they could in the first half.

With cautious tactics they defended deep tried to be creative at midfield and were hoping to punish the home side any opportunity they got. But facing such a formidable side like Cork City they knew it would be very difficult to etch out a positive result in their home patch.

City went ahead with a Cian Spillane goal and when Daniel Leonard added another Kerry had a mountain to climb to get back into this game.

However the Kerry players steadied the ship after this and they were carrying a threat when they got into the final third of the pitch.

Cork were 2-0 ahead at half time but Kerry knew if they pulled a goal back the game would be wide open again. They tried to hit on the counter-attack anytime the opportunity presented itself but as the half entered the concluding stages City appeared to be heading for a comfortable win. Kerry had other ideas and they dug deep turning in a storming finish and two late goals from Venis Jahiri and Andrew Kerins gave them a great point against all the odds.

This was a terrific result for Kerry on the road and this great team performance will give them plenty of confidence when they entertain Limerick in Tralee next Saturday in the next round of the national competition.

Cork City squad: Rory Moloney, Noah Sowinski, Charlie O’Brien, Cian Carmody, Aaron Healy, Josh Fitzpatrick, Eanna Fitzgerald, Daniel Leonard, Liam Murray, Cian Spillane, Sam Bailey, Matthew Kiernan, Evan Lynch, Cillian Mulvihill.

Kerry squad: Oisin O’Halloran, Finn O’Neill, Sean Treyvaud, Oleksandr Strelanyshen, Obinna Izehi, Yago Cornide, Seamus Kelly, Oisin Healy, Tojor Silong, Venis Jahiri, Andrew Kerins, Josh Bowler, Tom Benson, Alex Hoare, Nathan Ahern, Immanual Manu, Richard Healy.