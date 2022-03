Kerry Under 19s lose out to Galway United by odd goal in five

The Kerry Under 19s missed out on victory away to Galway United in the EA Sports league last weekend Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Galway Utd 3

Kerry FC 2

With a good win over Treaty United a week earlier Kerry journeyed West to take on a formidable Galway United side and they again turned in a very good performance but they just came out the wrong side of a five-goal game.

Daniel Okwute and Cian Brosnan were the Kerry goal scorers. Kerry host Wexford in Tralee next Sunday.

KERRY: Gavin O’Brien, Robert Vasiu, Sean O’Connell, Cormac Buckley, Ryan Guerin, Junior Ankomah, Nathan Gleeson, Cian Brosnan, Ronan Teahan, Daniel Okwute, Cianann Cooney, Alain Beaujouan, Conor Kerins, Graham O’Reilly.

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Brann, Ben Molloy, Daniel O’Connor, Ryan Nolan, Steven Healy, Jack McCarthy, David Tarmey, Michael McCullagh, Gavin Gilmore, Ronan Bambara, Churchill Idemudia, Kieran McDonagh, Luke Gorman, Aaron Dossen, Gerard O’Riordan, Tom, Kidd, Gradi Lomboto, Calum, Loomen, Victor Udezo, Aaron Neary