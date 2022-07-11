Kerry under-17s get overran in second half by Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers scored three second half goals to overrun a Kerry team that had played well in the first half and were just one goal down at half time

EA SPORTS U-17 NATIONAL UNDERAGE TIER 2

Kerry FC 0

Bray Wanderers 4

After a great win the previous week against Longford in the Cup, Kerry's under-17 team was brought down to earth at Mounthawk Park on Saturday afternoon going down to a clinical Bray Wanderers side

The final scoreline might do a bit of an injustice to Kerry as they were still very much in the game up to the hour mark, but there can’t be any complaints about which was the superior side on the day.

Played in brilliant sunshine Kerry turned in a decent first half performance and just 1-0 down at the interval the game was delicately balanced. However they failed to turn up in the second half and three unanswered goals gave Bray Wanderers an easy win at the end.

Kerry were very unlucky not to go ahead in the seventh minute when a Josh Bowler pile-driver looked to be heading for the net but he was denied by a brilliant save by the Bray Wanderers goalie Samuel Safaei who dived full length to his left to push the ball around post.

Down the other end Bray broke away on the counter attack and Kerry keeper Richard Healy came quickly off his line to snuff out the danger.

However the Seagulls went ahead in the 12th minute with their excellent striker. Max Mason used his pace to capitalise on a defensive error and he chipped over the advancing goalie for a goal of sheer class.

Kerry almost gifted a goal to the visitors shortly afterwards when a loose pass left a hole in their defence but Richard Healy advanced bravely and dealt with the situation and got the ball to safety.

Kerry then raided down the wing and Seamus Kelly stung the gloves of the Bray keeper with a decent shot from distance.

As Bray pressed for a second goal the Kerry keeper had to come to their rescue twice leaving his line to do the defenders work.

Kerry then enjoyed a good spell of possession and Oisin Breen set up Venis Jahiri who brought a decent save from the Bray goalkeeper.

Kerry were on the offensive coming up to the break and Breen and Jahiri again combined to open the Bray defence but Bray centre half Zack Nolan came to the rescue and headed the ball clear.

Kerry must have been reasonably satisfied with their first half performance and the next score in the game would be crucial.

The visitors began the second half in the front foot and they doubled their lead within two minutes. Joshua Kerr provided a great through ball to Max Mason who used his electrifying speed to brush past opponents and he delivered an accurate cross to the inrushing Conor O’Gorman and he applied a clinical finish at the near post.

Kerry put a good attack together after this and Josh Bowler shot from distance but it was a comfortable save for the Bray keeper.

Bray put the game to bed in the 59th minute when Callum Goud delivered a great ball upfield to Max Mason who controlled it excellently and linked up with Conor O’Gorman who went to the by-line and coming in from an angle he set up Lewis Jacobs and he finished the ball to the net in emphatic fashion.

After this both sides brought on subs and Kerry had a crack of trying to pull a goal back but despite winning a series of corner kicks and free kicks they could not unhinge the Bray defence.

Deep into added time Bray pounced on the counter attack with Lewis Jacobs putting the ball on a plate for sub Jack Nolan and with only the keeper to beat he picked his spot for Bray’s fourth goal.

After a good first half Kerry faded disappointingly in the second half with their defensive frailties being exposed and they paid the price at the end.

KERRY FC: Richard Healy, Nathan Aherne, Sean Treyvaud, Paddy McMahon, Finn O’Neill, Olestand Stelanisknsu, Oisin Breen, Togar Silong, Venus Jahiri. Seamus Kelly, Josh Bowler. Subs: Andrew Kerins, Tom Benson, Yago Cornide

BRAY WANDERERS: Samuel Safaei; Daniel Lee, Zach Nolan, Callum Goud, Eoghan O’Hanlon; Max Hennessey; Paddy Kildee-Doolan, Joshua Kerr, Conor O’Gorman, Lewis Jacobs; Max Mason. Subs: Ross Young, Jack Nolan, Harry Sherlock, Jamie Molloy.

Referee: Eddie Mahony

EA Sports U-19 National Underage Tier 2 Round 5

Wexford 1

Kerry FC 3

Kerry made the long trek to the sunny south east on Sunday and after a tremendous performance they defeated Wexford 3-1. They were 2-0 ahead at the interval with goals from Sean O’Connell and Venis Jahiri. Daniel Okwute added another goal in the second half and they ran out comfortable winners at the end.

Kerry squad: Gavin O’Brien, Robert Vasiu, Sean O’Connell, Ryan Guerin, Cian Brosnan, Ronan Teahan, Daniel Okwute, Samuel Alodrwui, Alain Beaujoun, Colin Doody, Cianan Cooney, Conor Kerins, Eddie Ward, Dimitar Diomitrov, Colm Doody, Fontuneus Ankomah, Nathan Gleeson, Jack O’Donoghue, Alain Beaujouan, Cormac Buckley, Graham O’Reilly, Ronan Teahan.