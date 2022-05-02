Kerry Under 17s easily account for Waterford

Kerry's Alex Hoare battles past Wasterford's Mikey Carroll during their EA Sports Under 17 League of Ireland clash at Mounthawk Park on Saturday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

EA SPORTS UNDER 17 LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Kerry 2

Waterford 0

Kerry came into this game very much as underdogs at soccer headquarters on Saturday afternoon facing top of the table Waterford.

But they showed scant regard of their position in the table and they turned in a splendid performance deservedly claiming the three points in very impressive style.

Waterford’s game plan was passing the ball out of defence, but Kerry boss Brendan Moloney had done his homework on his opponents and Kerry did not allow them to follow their plan as they closed them down chased and harrowed them all the time and gave them very little time on the ball and they began to get frustrated by the close attention they got as the game progressed.

This mission was accomplished with hard graft and endeavour and with an abundance of character and team spirit. Every player turned in a fantastic shift and that was the recipe that produced a great result at the end.

The game began at a lively pace with both sides moving the ball around quickly and some scoring chances began to emerge.

Both goalies were called into action early on with the Waterford goalie Jason Healy making a splendid save to deny Josh Bowler and down the end Kerry keeper Richard Healy earned his keep showing tremendous flexibility to make a stunning save to deny David Leavey’s header, which looked destined for the net.

The visitors went close to taking the lead in 25th minute after excellent build up play Calum Flynn had a great chance but his low shot was fractionally outside the right hand 0post.

Three minutes later Kerry went ahead with a splendidly manufactured goal. Josh Bowler initiated the attack with a nice one two with Seán Treyvaud and when Bowler got the return ball he smashed it past the Waterford keeper.

They went close to doubling their lead three minutes later with a superb ball by Alex Hoare setting up Treyvaud, but his shot flashed by the wrong side of the goalpost.

Now Kerry were playing exceptionally well dominating midfield with the very talented Ukranian native Oleksandr Strelanyshen, very prominent ably assisted by Tojor Silong and Oisín Healy who were working their socks off, while the excellent Alex Hoare was menacing down the left wing on a constant basis..

He may be small in stature but he has a great engine room and it was firing on all cylinders for the entire game. Kerry put another good attack together with Treyvaud and Tojor Silong combining to make room for Tom Benson to have a shot be he sky-ed his effort on goals.

Kerry boss Brendan Moloney must have been very pleased with his charges at half time and he knew his side were well capable of defeating the visitors.

Waterford made a change at half time with Scott Collins replacing David Leavey. The tempo of the game subsided in the second half with play very scrappy with regular stops for injures. However, Kerry were still bossing the game but they knew it would require another goal to see off the visitors.

Waterford had a great chance to equalise in the 71st minute after a sporadic raid down the left wing AJ Bowman was through on goals, but he scuffed his shot from 10 yards to the relief of the Kerry defence.

Now both sides began to introduce substitutes and as the clock wound on Kerry were still very comfortable and they were defending extremely well and had the measure of their opponents in all departments of play.

The insurance goal came in the 89th minute when Kerry raided down the left flank and when Josh Bowler tried a shot from distance the ball came off a defender bouncing kindly in front of sub Oisín Breen and he volleyed his shot to the net from 10 yards.

This was a great team performance by Kerry against a formidable Waterford side and they won the game handsomely at the end. This win will be a great motivator as they are on the road next Saturday away to Cobh Ramblers.

They were unlucky to lose 3-2 to the Corkonians last time out and they will be very anxious to make amends on Saturday. If they can repeat performance they put in on Saturday they could come away with the three league points.

KERRY: Richard Healy, Tom Benson, Sean Treyvaud, Obinna Izehi, Cilian Keogh, (Finn O Neill 69), Oleksandr Strelanyshen, Alex Hoare, (Yago Cornide 70), Tojor Silong, Josh Bowler, Oisin Healy, (Oisin Breen 81), Andrew Kerins

WATERFORD: Jason Healy, Atem Izhko, Ronan Mansfield, Callum Geoghegan, Calum Costello, (Evan Geary 65)), Sean Keane, AJ Bowman, Calum Flynn, Shanyn McDonald, Mikey Carroll, David Leavey (Scott Collins 46)

REFEREE: Adrian Quirke

EA SPORTS UNDER 19 LEAGUE OF IRELAND GROUP A

Kerry 1

Waterford 4

Kerry faced a stiff test in Tralee on Sunday when they took on Waterford who are one of the contenders in the title race in this division.

They held their own for a good bit of the game, but they were unable to match their formidable opponents in the third part of the pitch and the visitors won comfortably at the end.

Sam Norval (two), Owen Oseni and Anthony Adenopo scored for the winners.