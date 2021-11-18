Kerry U13 girls beat Cork in Gaynor Cup

The Kerry U-13 Gaynor Cup team travelled to the CWSSL (Cork) for their final Group game on the back of a good win over Limerick County and they followed it up with an even better 2-0 win.

Laura Falvey got both Kerry goals either side of half time. Cork threw everything at the visitors for the rest of the game and did hit the crossbar but the Kerry defence were excellent in keeping their hosts at bay. The win did come at a cost as Emma Daly picked up an ankle injury and we wish her a speedy return.

The Kerry U-15s went down 4-0 to the same opposition and both squads now await news of the knock out stages of the 2021 Gaynor Cups.

Kerry Kennedy Cup side sees off Kilkenny

While the 2021 Kennedy Cup is a different competition from the usual mid-summer week in UL it is not any less eagerly contested. Kerry finished after a very good group phase and were drawn away to Kilkenny in the Bowl quarter final.

And it was the Kerry boys who have progressed to the semi-final thanks to an Oisin Fleming goal set up by a defence splitting pass from Brian O’Shea. Kilkenny put the Kerry defence under a lot of pressure but found keeper Pearce Moynihan in great form on the rare occasion that got past the Kerry rear guard.

Clare and Galway are also through to the semi-final with the final spot going to the winners of the NDSL / Limerick Desmond game.

SFAI NATIONAL CUP ROUNDS 2 and 3

U-12 National Cup Round 2

It was an Even age weekend in Rounds 2 and 3 of the SFAI National Cups. In the U-12 Cup Tralee Dynamos, playing in the legendary Low Field, saw off Charleville B. The Dynamos goals came from Danny Lane (3), Lorik Cinelia, Rian Duffy and Calvin Ross.

Castleisland are into the next round with a 4-2 win at home to Birdhill. Harry O’Donoghue, Daniel Collins, Adam Griffin and Liam O’Connor got the home sides goals.

Killarney Celtic are also through thanks to a 2-0 win at GB Rovers. Kieran Kelly and Tristan Murphy got the Celtic goals.

Killarney Athletic made the trip to Bunratty a winning one as they defeated the home side 3-2 thanks to goals from Enna Hennigan (2) and Jayden Hurley.

There was no joy for Ballyheigue who lost out 2-0 to Abbeyfeale on the Ardfert Astro while Listowel Celtic lost to the odd goal in seven after extra-time at home to BT Harps Templemore.

Mason Sheehy Elston got all three goals for Listowel Celtic including one from the penalty spot. St Brendan’s Park are also out as they went down 1-0 to Murroe FC in Christy Leahy Park.

U-14 National Cup Round 2 & 3

Tralee Dynamos are into Round 3 thanks to a 5-3 win over Knockainey thanks to goals from Ryan Onyekwere and Nick Lacey who got two each and one from Christopher Burke.

Killorglin have progressed to Round 4 of the competition following a rollercoaster win away at Pike Rovers B. The home side led 2-1 at the break but the game was tied 3-3 at the full time whistle. Huge credit goes to Killorglin as they hit three unanswered goals in extra time. Gio McCarthy hit four goals for Killorglin and there were added to by a penalty from Charlie Griffin and a goal from Bryan McKenna.

In Round 2 Pa O’Brien scored for Killarney Celtic but they went out at home to Holycross. Mastergeeha and Broadford went all the way to penalties at Kilbrean Park with the game finishing 1-1 after extra time. Zach Cronin got the Mastergeeha goal but the away side were clinical from the spot converting five to Mastergeeha’s three.

Killarney Athletic also went out on penalties at home Avenue United A. The sides shared six goals in normal and extra-time. Szymon Jasinski (2) and Ben Kelliher got the Athletic goals but they lost out 4-3 on penalties.

Inter Kenmare were in Limerick and their game was tied at 2-2 until a late burst from the home side, Regional B saw them take the win. Michael Jones and Rossa MacGearailt got the Inter goals.

U-16 National Cup

Listowel Celtic lost out at home to Nenagh having given away two penalties in Round 2 while in Round 3 Killarney Athletic lost out 2-1 away to Coole FC in Gort. Brian O’Shea got the Athletic goals.

There was one game in Round 2 but it was the visitors BT Harps/Templemore that took the win over MEK Galaxy.