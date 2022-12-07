Kerry star Daniel Okwute may feature for Stockport in FA Cup 3rd round replay

Kerry's Daniel Okwute could well be in FA Cup action this evening for Stockport against Charlton Athletic

Followers of the beautiful game will be anxious to keep tabs on the FA Cup 3rd round replay between Stockport County v Charlton Athletic this Wednesday evening.

The drawn game ended 2-2 and Kerry striker Daniel Okwute who signed for the “The Hatters” a number of weeks ago was in the squad for the game, but was not brought on. Everyone will be hoping that he will get some game time in this big cup clash.

The game will be televised live on ITV4 this Wednesday evening, December 7 with the kick off time at 7 45pm so don’t forget to tune in.

The winner will have a home draw against EFL League Two side Walsall in the next round.