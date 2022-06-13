Kerry schoolgirls finish a very creditable 10th place overall in Gaynor Cup

The Kerry schoolgirls soccer squad is back home after a great experience at the Gaynor Cup Tournament, which was back in UL for the first time in three years. Seventy-five games were played with the MGL from Dublin defeating the Midlands 2-0 in the Cup final.

As with all tournament football, Kerry experienced the highs and lows of the game. The squad of 20, led by head of delegation Noel White, head coach Michael Crossan and manager Natasha O’Sullivan, assisted by Caragh and Aisling Kerry, eventually went out in the quarter-final of the Plate after finishing second in Group 4. The 2-0 loss to Donegal meant Kerry finished a very creditable 10th place overall.

They opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against South Tipperary as Jocelyn Cushen scored the equaliser for Kerry. Kerry then played Limerick Desmond in a gale force wind, and after going behind Laura Falvey levelled. However, the Desmond League took the win with a goal from a wind-assisted corner kick.

Kerry bounced back with a 3-2 win over Limerick County thanks to two goals from Laura Falvey and a third from Emma Daly.

Any day you beat Cork in schoolgirls football is a good day and Kerry did that in their final group game thanks to an Emma Daly goal.

Those result left Kerry on top of the Group with the others still having one round to play. Limerick Desmond’s equaliser in the second minute of injury-time meant Kerry would finish in the Group in second place.

In the Plate quarter-final goals in either half saw Donegal end Kerry’s campaign but nothing will take away the memories and friendships the girls have from the 2022 SFAI Gaynor Cup.

The KSBGL was also represented on the organising side as chairman Aidan Murnane and Padraig Harnett were involved in the media side of the premier tournament for girls football.