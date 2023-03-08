Kerry schoolboys win Munster Under-12 Shield and Under-13 Trophy titles

U-12 BOYS MUNSTER SHIELD FINAL

Kerry 5 South Tipperary 1

The Kerry U-12 soccer team set off for Cahir to contest the Munster Shield final against South Tipperary on Saturday and it was the visitors who came out of the stalls faster than their opponents with slick and intricate play and this was causing the South Tipp lads loads of problems but to their credit they defended very well. Finally Kerry managed to break the deadlock through a left footed finish by Eric Corcoran on the 23rd minute.

Kerry went on the attack again and continued to look for a second which dully came through a wonderful right footed strike by Nathan Anthony just on the stroke of half time to have Kerry leading at the break 2-0. Kerry continued in the same vein of form in the second half and managed to get a third in the 35th minute through Nathan Anthony.

Almost immediately after the tip off South Tipperary went down and got a goal. South Tipperary went then looking for a second goal leaving themselves open at the back for which Kerry punished them by scoring further goals from Eric and Nathan to run out deserving winners 5-1.

All 14 lads that represented Kerry were excellent but player of the has to go to tireless and industrious Eoghan O’Driscoll who was fantastic on the day. Special mention to all 22 players in the extended squad who made this victory possible.

U13 BOYS MUNSTER TROPHY FINAL

Kerry 2 Limerick County 1

The KSBGL U13 Boys ETP are Munster Trophy winners after a 2-1 victory over Limerick County in the final in Cahir Park in Tipperary. Kerry faced a very tough opening to the first period. Limerick County started with plenty of energy and intensity, forcing most of game to be played in their opponents’ half of the pitch. Despite being deeper than they would have liked, Kerry defended well and proved their threat on the counter by sweeping forward to create a few decent scoring opportunities.

Ryan Vickers put Kerry in front midway through the half with a driving run from the left wing and a smart finish past the keeper. Limerick County responded well to quickly level things up and they looked to have all the momentum right up to the half-time whistle. Kerry’s line-up remained unchanged after the interval but, from the start of the second period, they brought more urgency especially in the middle of the park.

Having been penned into their own final third, they now were snapping into challenges and forcing turnovers in possession much higher up the pitch. This soon paid off when Jayden Hurley latched onto a loose ball at the edge of the opposing area and hit a first-time half volley that restored Kerry’s advantage.

With the midfield continuing to impact the game, Kerry crafted some more excellent chances but, not for the first time, they couldn’t put the game away despite being well on top. As the clocked ticked down and Limerick County were throwing everything forward, the Kerry keeper Liam Moynihan and back four produced some superb last gasp interventions to secure an especially hard-fought victory.

After the final whistle, team captain Jimmy McGann lifted the trophy in front of a jubilant group of players, parents, and supporters.

U-16 BOYS MUNSTER TROPHY FINAL

South Tipperary 2 Kerry 0

Kerry had previously beaten their opponents 5-2 earlier in the campaign going into this game and as expected South Tipperary were highly motivated on Sunday at Cahir Park as a rapid start from the hosts saw Kerry fall 2-0 behind inside the opening 10 minutes of their Munster Final, with South Tipperary bringing great intensity to their play first half.

To their credit Kerry came out a different side second half creating numerous attacking situations, but they found the South Tipperary goalkeeper and defence in top form as the home side stood firm to the Kerry challenge. Kerry kept pressing in search of that elusive goal which they hoped would offer some momentum, however it wasn't to be and a second successive Munster final defeat in two seasons which was bitterly disappointing for these boys at the final whistle.

All the Kerry boys gave their best on a disappointing day for all involved with Harvey Mangan, Jack Sheehy, Noah O’Shea and Neal O’Shea in particular delivering good performances.

This Kerry side has been contesting finals the past few seasons and will keep believing they can yet achieve more success, and with an SFAI National semi-final to come against South Tipperary the end of April in Castleisland, the Kerry boys will be strongly motivated to make amends for this defeat and hopefully go forward to end their Schoolboys Inter-League days on the very best possible note.

U-13 GIRLS MUNSTER CUP FINAL

Cork 4 Kerry 1

A tale of two halves saw Cork get to grips with a tenacious Kerry and deservedly win out. Kerry stormed into the game and a fine cross field ball from Ellie Cregan was beautifully taken down and dispatched by Izzy Lyons. Kerry were tigerish throughout the opening half but four minutes from half time Cork struck a long range effort to draw level at the short whistle. Disaster struck three minutes into the second half when Cork struck a long range free all the way to the net and Kerry never recovered.

In fact two more long range efforts left the final score 4-1 to Cork as Kerry could not break down an excellent Cork rear guard despite a whole hearted performance. The disappointment in the Kerry girls faces told its own story.

U-14 BOYS ALL-IRELAND INTER-LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL

Kerry 2 Waterford 1

The Kerry team put in a fantastic performance in the RSC Waterford against a strong Waterford side. It was a great experience for the lads to play in a national stadium. Kerry got off to the best possible start taking the lead after one minute, but that didn’t deter the Waterford side who stuck to their task and were always dangerous on the break. The rest of the half was a tight affair with Kerry having some good chances to extend their lead, but five minutes before half time we were pegged back after the Waterford striker coolly slotted home from a swift break and that’s how it would stay until half time 1-1.

This Kerry team are made of stern stuff and came out fighting in the second half with exceptional work rate being rewarded 10 minutes into the second half when some great football led to the lead goal, 2-1 Kerry. The rest of the half followed a similar pattern to the first half, Kerry creating some great chances but Waterford were very dangerous. The lads defended resolutely throughout to keep the score at 2-1, there was relief and delight at the full-time whistle.

This full squad of players played their part in reaching the final, they can all be very proud of their achievement. Thank you to Waterford and their coaching team, they were exceptional hosts, you couldn’t get a game played in a better spirit. Back to the training pitch now for the lads as we prepare for the All Ireland final in two weeks.