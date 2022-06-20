Kerry schoolboys have ups and downs at Kennedy Cup but overall experience was positive

Kerry’s Kennedy Cup team experienced the ups and downs of tournament football at the national schoolboys soccer tournament in UL last week, but ultimately it was a positive week for the players and management.

Kerry made the perfect start to Group 6 with a 1-0 win over North Tipperary, with the game’s only goal coming in the 38th minute thanks to Camp Juniors Robert Keane and that was enough for the win.

Kerry will be a little disappointed that they didn’t take any of the chances they created in their second group game against Kilkenny who got the only goal of the game for a 1-0 win.

Galway had six points from their two games so Kerry knew that defeating the top seeds in the group would be a tough ask. Defensive mistakes from Kerry saw Galway go 2-0 up after ten minutes and they pushed on to win 6-0 to top Group 6 comfortably.

Kerry finished third in the group to set up a Shield quarter-final against Mayo. Unfortunately the opposition again started the better and while Kerry hit back thanks to a Jack Hallisey (MEK Galaxy) goal Mayo progressed 4-1.

Kerry were now playing for places on Thursday with two games. Kerry could have been down but the opposite was the case with one of their best performances against Longford. Robert Keane got his second goal of the week in the first half with his club mate Mikey O’Leary adding a second. Keane then scored his second goal in the second half to wrap up a 3-0 win.

Kerry’s last game was against Limerick District and for most of the game it was all District, who raced into a 3-0 lead. However, Kerry never gave up and Robert Keane pulled one back just before the break. The St Brendan’s Park pair of Saad Abdalla and Ethan Ballard then scored a pair of goals as Kerry fought back brilliantly to tie the game at 3-3.

Kerry certainly deserved to take this game to penalties (no extra-time at this stage of the Kennedy Cup) but with less than two minutes to go Limerick District got the winner.

Nevertheless, the Kerry boys certainly ended their week on a high and while a lot of the attention is on results the real success of the Kennedy Cup is what the players take from their whole experience and the memories and friends they make for life.

Robert Keane’s four goals put him on the Golden Boot list for the top scorers. This was shared by five players who scored six goals each.

Kennedy Cup team manager Colm Murray said tournament football is different than any other format the players are used to. “We felt our hard work and preparation before the tournament would pay dividends in the Kennedy Cup but unfortunately tournament football can be difficult and unfortunately we were unlucky in some of the games.

“The players and families have enjoyed the competition and the build-up to it and especially the experience of being part of the Kennedy Cup and at the end of the that’s what matters most,” the manager said.

Kerry coaches celebrate Kennedy Cup win with Cork

From the start of the week Cork were one of the teams that stood out as genuine tournament winner and so it proved as they won all their games, including the final against Waterford 2-0, conceding only one goal in their six games. This was Cork’s first winning of the Kennedy Cup in over 30 years and they were managed by Robin O’Day from Killarney who had his brother Darren on his coaching staff.

John Murphy U-12 Shield Final

MEK Galaxy 3

Fenit Samphires 2

(after-extra-time)

In the John Murphy U-12 Shield Final James Murphy and Donnacha Vaughan scored for MEK Galaxy with Cody Deady and Jack Corridan replying for Fenit Samphires as the game needed extra-time to be decided. It was Murphy again whpo got the vital goal in the first period of extra time giving MEK the win.

Two Kerry sides in SFAI Inter League Finals this Saturday

The big games continue for the KSBGL next Saturday with the U-13 Girls and U-15 Boys in action in Tim Fitzgerald Park in Charleville. First into action are the U-15 Boys who kick off against Limerick District at 2.30pm followed by the U-13 Girls who take on North Tipperary at 4.30pm.