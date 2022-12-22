Kerry schoolboys and girls soccer enjoyed a lot of success on and off the playing pitches

The U16 Killarney Celtic team that played against Killarney Athletic A.F.C.C. A team in the U16 Boys Premier League last month Photo by Tatyana McGough

Cian Mulcahy of Killarney Celtic in action against James Dempsey of Killarney Athletic A team during the U16 Boys Premier League last month by Tatyana McGough

Christmas brings us the opportunity to do things with family and friends that are otherwise not attainable with our busy lives during the rest of the year.

Civic ownership at the community level is the active participation and engagement of individuals in the affairs and decision-making processes of their local community. It is important because it helps to create a sense of belonging, accountability, and responsibility among community members.

When individuals have a sense of ownership in their community, they are more likely to take an active role in its development and maintenance. This can lead to a greater sense of pride and investment in the community, which can in turn lead to improved social cohesion and a stronger sense of community.

Overall, civic ownership at the community level is essential for the health and well-being of a community. Playing soccer can also help young people learn valuable life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving.

These skills can be essential in helping them navigate social situations and form positive relationships with other. Overall, community soccer can be a powerful tool for fostering social development in youth.

It provides a sense of belonging, helps young people develop important life skills, and boosts self-confidence. All these factors can contribute to the overall social development of young people and help them thrive in their communities.

The work that is been done at local level by our clubs should be mentioned, starting with the west of the county and Damien Foley and the community in Dingle Bay Rovers. The opening of their astroturf pitch allows them to be more independent of weather conditions.

The community involvement was shown by their local sponsorship and buy in from the locals and congratulations to them all. I must mention that the work that Tim Kennedy and his wife Mary who worked tirelessly with the rest of the committee to make this project a reality.

Mary lost her battle to cancer last April and our thoughts are with Tim, Tadhg, Aoife and Ciara this Christmas, but her legacy lives on in Dingle and her extended family in Kenmare and Kerry.

St Brendan’s Park opened their astroturf pitch in October this year and a young chap called Igor Mikolajczyk not alone scored the first goal, but also scored a hat-trick for St Brendans Park U-16 B team. The pitch and lights allows St Brendans Park to play seven nights a week and well done to them.

Great news came from Ballybunion this summer when Eoin O’Mahony and everyone in LB Rovers announced the purchase of five acres subject to planning permission. The work of LB Rovers in the community has brought about ten teams at underage level as well as underage 8s, 9s and 10s academy in just ten short years in existence. Our collective fingers are crossed for them with planning up in January next.

Listowel Celtic are celebrating sixty years in existence next year, with several national titles and, of course, an abundance of capped internationals .

Listowel has a proud tradition at national and local level, and we are looking forward to seeing international soccer being played there again next year when maybe Laura Falvey and Phoebe O’Shea might represent Ireland at U15 level as part of their celebrations. Best of luck to Dominic Scanlon and all the committee next year.

Tralee Dynamos hosted the Rose Bowl this year and with the participation of eight teams from leagues within the SFAI (Schoolboys/Girls football Association of Ireland) they showed what community participation is all about.

Tralee Dynamos, like Listowel Celtic and Killarney Athletic, are the longest serving teams in Kerry and Dynamos have endless amount of underage international caps for Ireland and would you believe Kosovo.

Their project will include the installation of lights as well as pitch upgrade next year. Ken O’Connor and all in Tralee will be encouraged by their participation in swelling the ranks of Kerry underage teams this year.

Castleisland AFC are in their element since the return from Covid-19, with underage player numbers up, girls participation exploding and of course Patrick O’Sullivan and Bríd Devane have worked tirelessly to help the Kerry Schoolboys /Girls league in holding inter-county games and training every weekend while also making it available for local games.

Castleisland are celebrating their 50th anniversary next year and a special shout out to Jamsie O’Callaghan, brother of the late Georgie who has worked quietly, but tirelessly for Castleisland AFC and his contribution has not gone unnoticed.

Castleisland are hoping to build their club house next year and have the club house opening coincide with the 50th anniversary celebrations.

Ballyhar Dynamos have hit a rich vein of form last year at underage level winning numerous KSBGL competitions they have consolidated that position this year and have now quiet a lot of players with the Kerry interleague teams like Ryan Quilter and Ryan Vickers at Under 13.

The purchase of additional land has given Ballyhar the chance to deliver more programmes and teams at underage level and enable them to plan.

MEK Galaxy won their first competition at underage level in 2020, but their place in the community has been cemented with over 20 teams at underage level including a very strong girls programme.

Liam Healy and the committee are now producing teams who are competing at national level with national cup success in the early rounds across several age groups and best of luck to them going forward.

Killarney Athletic are one of the originals founded in 1965 and their astroturf construction in 2019 allowed them to free up space on their pitches. The underage academy in Killarney has fostered an identity of its own in so far as the senior team is now filled with players born into the club fulfilling their potential at both local and national level.

At underage level they have and continue to fill the ranks of the KSBGL and we are thankful for their contribution. They have started this season on the right foot at national level and are in the last 32 in several age levels.

The work of Martin Muldoon and the underage crew at training and administration level brings a professional level to a community-based club.

Killarney Celtic founded in 1976, are the envy of all clubs in Kerry. Astro all-weather FIFA approved pitch has allowed Tim Jones and all in Killarney Celtic the chance to host all the big touring as well as international matches.

Killarney Celtic has put in the hard yards over the years and their academy has produced great players that has helped them dominate locally and nationally over the last 10 years (FAI youth cups, etc) and well done to them.

Mastergeeha AFC have put in place what can be considered the gold standard in community participation, from the grounds people, the girls in the kitchen and the parking attendants who all combine to make a day in Mastergeeha a positive experience for players and spectators.

They hosted the Munster girls finals for the SFAI last April and so positive was the weekend that they are due to host it again next year. They hosted all 29 cup finals for the Kerry Schoolboy/girls league last year and they host the U-13 inter-county team this year.

Their community spirit and sense of family are second to anyone in any club or sport in Kerry and congratulations to them.

Inter Kenmare FC were finalists in the FAI club of the year under the heading of ‘Community Participation’ and they have delivered on that at all levels, with over 26 different nationalities in the club.

There underage girls academy has produced two players who are currently are at Irish national assessments and the secondary school Phobail Inbhear Sceine made the All-Ireland semi-final and were unfortunate to be beaten my a Naas team that had over students to call from.

The work of the likes of John Granville and co has yielded great participation level at all ages and best wishes to them when they start the astroturf pitch next year.

Iveragh United have carved out a niche at the bottom of the Iveragh peninsula, the work at underage has brought them to numerous finals over the last few years and they are competing for league titles as well. Players from Iveragh have frequented Kerry panels more often than not since 2018 at both girls and boys level.

At the other end of the county Ferry Rangers applied to join the KSBGL and we are delighted to have them as equal partners in our league. They have obtained results this year that has surprised many around the county and we are looking forward to their participation at cup finals and our interleague programmes going forward next year.

Ballyheigue AFC are now more than ever a main stay in the west of the county, the work that John Keane and his crew has paid dividend in the community as the have now an abundant amount of teams and participants at inter-county level in both the girls and boys programme and don’t be surprised if you see one or two players from that club called up for national assessment in the near future.

Killorglin AFC holds the honour of being the most consistent club in the county, they are playing in the premier league of all our age groups and have been one of the major contributors to our inter-county teams at all ages and (Robbie Evans and his crew should take a bow for their work since Covid) it is no different this season. When it comes to being at the business end of any season, they always find themselves front and centre in all conversations and again we would like to congratulate them on receiving the coveted Club Mark this year. They will be in 50th anniversary mode for the coming season.

At National Cup level they are competing in the last 32 in different age groups and best of luck to them. Fenit Samphires rise in club participation is like watching growth in the spring, boys teams, underage academy, and then the arrival of competitive girls teams has brought a whole variety of success to a club both on and off the field.

Hazel and the committee have worked tirelessly to bring ambition and hope to this area, league results, cup results and national cup participation are now the norm rather that the exception and there isn’t any team in Kerry feels confident of a result when they go to Fenit.

They have three players at Eoin O’Mahony’s Under 16 inter-county team and don’t be surprised if Fenit have three all Ireland medals next May.

Miltown FC are another club that have joined us this year and we welcome them at Under 10 and 11. Their work in Miltown should bear fruit over the next few seasons as they go up the ages. Robin and his crew will no doubt bring a great brand of soccer to this area.

Camp Juniors nestled between Dingle and Tralee have punched above their weight in the last five years. Their ambition in not alone participating but being in the heart of a community and its affairs should not be under estimated.

The playing of the Lol O’Leary Under 16 girls cup final last September between Inter Kenmare and Killarney Celtic was testament to their civic spirit as they turned out in droves, and afterward in the local hall more that 250 people were there to celebrate the life of a man who championed girls soccer when this idea wasn’t even popular to do so.

Declan Chambers, chairperson of Camp, has worked to continue the work of all chairpersons who came after Lol, and as a family we acknowledge his personal loss of his daughter Kayla (KJ) and the community’s loss. Declan, his family and all the community of camp will be in our thoughts and prayers this Christmas.

Pádraig Harnett never missed a time slot on Kerry Radio for 17 years until two weeks before his passing, his journalistic skills in telling us all how the emotion during games played out was vivid and made us all feel we were there.

His work with the KSBGL was overwhelming and a great sense of loss within our committee is real and the sense of forlorn very tangible.

To underestimate Pádraig’s popularity would be at your peril both at local, national and international and we fell it fitting that Pádraig’s life’s work was acknowledged at the international senior men’s game played in November between the Republic of Ireland and Norway and at FAI women’s cup final the week before.

At the SFAI council meeting held on December 10 a proposal to recognise the work he put into the woman’s game be for ever remembered by the naming of a cup competition in his name.