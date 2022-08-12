Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Lague chairman Aidan Murnane elected to SFAI Executive

Chairman of the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League (KSBGL) Aidan Murnane has been elected onto the SFAI Executive, the first Kerry official to hold this position.

At the 2022 AGM the SFAI (Schoolboys and Girls FAI) the make-up of the Executive was re-worked with the larger Leagues losing their automatic right to a seat. Instead the provinces and Council now elect the members of the Executive, with Munster and Leinster getting an extra seat.

The Munster Council meeting took place this week with Murnane being the unanimous choice of the Leagues.

Speaking on his appointment the Inter Kenmare club man said said that he was looking forward to working for the betterment of the underage grassroots game.

“Yes, it’s a proud achievement to be elected by your peers onto the SFAI Executive and also a proud day for the KSBGL,” Murnane said.

“We are an integral part of the SFAI and the League chosen to host the Munster Girls Finals. We have always been well represented at Council level and this will continue.

"My role as part of the SFAI Executive is to ensure everything that needs to be done for the grassroots game, for both boys and girls, is done and we give our players, clubs and Leagues and deliver the right suite of age-appropriate competitions. These include the National Cups, where we brought in a Shield competition for teams that are knocked out in rounds one and two. This will give Kerry sides a second bite at the cherry. It also includes the Inter League competitions, the Kennedy and Gaynor Cups.

“We will also be looking at any other way we can support our Leagues who are the backbone of the underage grassroots game.”