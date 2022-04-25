Kerry schoolboy team wins U-15 Barcelona Cup in sunny Spain

The first day of the 2022 Barcelona Cup in Salou turned out to be a perfect one for the Kerry U-15 and their coaches. They began with a 1-0 win over MPS Helsinki from Finland thanks to a Dawid Grebowic goal. They followed up with another 1-0 win over the Champions Academy from the UK, with Darragh Lynch on the mark. They then proved too strong for France’s Ecole de Foot and won thanks to two hat-tricks from Lynch and Grebowic and one each from Neal O’Shea and Tadgh O’Connor.

This set up a Sunday semi-final against Thor Akureyri from Iceland which Kerry won 2-0 thanks to goals from Leigh Meehan and Neal O’Shea, while Spain’s Bosca de Tosca defeating on MPS Helsinki in the other game.

The final was a tight affair with Kerry going closest when hitting the bar in the first half. However the sides could not be separated and so the Cup’s destination would be decided on penalties.

Both sides scored their first spot kick and had their second saved. They both then scored their next five kicks to leave it at 6-6. David Moore scored Kerry’s seventh penalty and then Harvey Mangan made the vital save to see the KSBGL side crowned 2022 Barcelona Cup champions.

Kerry U-16 team finish fourth in Barcelona Cup

The Kerry U-16s opened their tournament with a 3-0 win over Vargarna Yellow from Finland with Mo Abdalla scoring twice and James Fisher once.

They left it late to take their second win from their two games as they scored in the last minute to beat Home Farm from Dublin. Eldion Topali scored from a Jack Slattery corner. Kerry also had a penalty saved.

Three sides were on six points going into the third game where Kerry took on Frances GJ LNF who also won their opening two games, and the French side took the win 2-0.

Kerry were third overnight and took on unbeaten Thor Akureyri on Sunday morning in their final Group game. Playing against the wind they went 1-0 down but battled back to equalise through an own goal and added one each from James Fisher and Jack Slattery, with the third goal securing the Group runners-up spot and a semi-final clash with Salthill Devon.

The Galway team took the win with the only goal coming in the first half. Kerry finished their weekend in fourth place after a 3-0 loss to Thor Akureyri.